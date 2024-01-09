AWL's pet of the month: Meet 8-month-old Zeus

Eight-month-old Zeus is waiting to find his forever home.
His very affectionate nature shows through as soon as he feels comfortable with new people and new situations.
Zeus gets on well with dogs and other cats and is an all-round sweetheart.
Like all Animal Welfare League (AWL) pets, Zeus comes desexed, microchipped and vaccinated. Please call AWL Eurobodalla on 0410016612 to arrange to meet Zeus.
REMINDER: AWL Eurobodalla is running a Return and Earn fundraiser this summer. Donations can be made at any Return and Earn refund point in NSW, using the Return and Earn app, and selecting AWL's Every Dog, Every Cat Deserves a Loving Home charity to donate your refund. Every cent helps us help animals.
