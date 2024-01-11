Jump into 2024 in the Eurobodalla with these upcoming events

The Whitlams
Featuring The Living End
Tilba Valley Winery is hosting an unforgettable night of live, classic Australian music when they host iconic band The Whitlams and Scott Owen from The Living End on Wednesday, January 10. The enigmatic double bassist from The Living End will lend his musical prowess to the four-piece who will be revisiting the energetic, nostalgic songs from their first three albums on stage from 5pm. Their Tilba visit is part of their new year tour along the South Coast which will wrap up in Wonthaggi. Tickets are $62.95 for adults, get yours at moshtix.com.au.
Bell's Carnival
In Batemans Bay
The iconic, historic Bell's Carnival continues to create plenty of smiles, laughter and thrills at Corrigan's Beach Reserve in Batemans Bay. This year, the legendary Music Trip, Thunderbolt and Cha Cha are all making a return. Head to the carnival from 7pm any day until January 27 for a perfect school holiday activity. Entry wristbands are $50 or 10 ride entries are $70.
Discovery Day
What Lurks Beneath?
It's no secret that Narooma Wharf is teeming with life - octopuses, urchins and stingrays frequently visit the calm, clear waters surrounding the popular wharf. The expert volunteers of Nature Coast Marine Group, Batemans Marine Park staff and the council's sustainability team are hosting a free discovery session about the wharf's fascinating residents on Friday, January 12 between 11am and 2pm. For more information, contact the council at esc.nsw.gov.au.
Brick Show
LEGO Lovers Unite
Club Narooma will transform this weekend (January 13 and 14) for the Narooma Brick Show. Think colourful creations, miniature recreations and constructions, interactive activities and a monster raffle which will see one lucky person take home $400 of LEGO. General admission is $8 with free entry for children under three years. Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased online at trybooking.com.
JIMEOIN
Who's Your Man?
Tickets are selling fast to hear from everyone's favourite Irish stand-up comedian, Jimeoin when he takes to the stage at the Narooma Golf Club. With more facial expressions than a baby eating a lemon, Jimeoin will be addressing some of life's biggest questions and sharing nuggets of wisdom in his stand-up routine. The world-renowned comedian will bring his banter to the stage at 7.30pm on Wednesday, January 17. Tickets start at $58, get yours at eventbrite.com.au.
Bird Storybox
At Botanic Gardens
Until mid-March, visitors to the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens will be treated to a truly unique experience with the Birds of Australia Storybox on display. The inventive exhibition from Australia Museum is a touring outdoor installation that showcases the diverse and colourful range of Australia's birdlife. The 3D storytelling cube depicts illustrations by late natural history artists Elizabeth and John Gould. Come see the installation before March 17.
Kelesi Woodhouse
Jazz Afternoon
Support local libraries and local musicians at an afternoon of jazz piano tunes thanks to Narooma musician Kelesi Woodhouse. The singer, pianist and composer takes her inspiration from jazz and blues and shares her passion for storytelling when performing her original compositions. From 5pm on Wednesday, January 17, Kelesi will perform in the Narooma Library courtyard. Bring along nibbles, a blanket or chairs. Tickets are $5, grab yours at eventbrite.com.au.
Birriga Bunaan
In the Foothills of Gulaga
The largest meeting of Indigenous Yuin dancers in 150 years is happening on Saturday, January 13 at the Birriga Bunaan at Gulaga Oval in Central Tilba. The traditional healing ceremony is being held to 'heal our land and heal our people' according to event organiser Yuin elder Warren Ngarrae Foster. All are welcome to come and witness the dances and song. The event follows on from a 2019 successful and inclusive bunaan at Gulaga. Come along to the oval from 10am to get involved.
NelliJam Festival
Nelligen Comes Alive
In its eleventh year, Nellijam Music Festival is better than ever with a huge range of Australian acts gracing this year's lineup. On Saturday, January 13, the Steampacket Hotel will host the event from 11.30am until late. 1980s rockers The Choirboys, Australian singer-songwriter Sarah McLeod, blues and roots band Chase The Sun and South Coast trio The Spindrift Saga will all perform. Tickets start at $79 for adults, get yours at events.humanitix.com.au.
Tuross Stall
Hospital Fundraiser
The Moruya District Hospital Auxiliary is holding a summer stall at Tuross Head to raise funds for vital hospital equipment. Head to the Presbyterian Church Hall on the corner of Craddock Road and Drake Street between 8am and 2pm on Saturday, Janaury 13 to discover cakes, plants, books, crafts and bric-a-brac on sale.
Kids Workshop
Life Cycle of a Butterfly
On January 16 and 17, the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens are hosting workshops about the life cycle of beautiful, unique butterflies for children aged three to five. There will also be dress-ups, walks, games and insect studies happening between 9.30am and 11am on both days. Tickets are $25, book at stickytickets.com.au.
