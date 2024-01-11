Jump into 2024 in the Eurobodalla with these upcoming events

Tilba Valley Winery is hosting an unforgettable night of live, classic Australian music when they host iconic band The Whitlams and Scott Owen from The Living End on Wednesday, January 10. The enigmatic double bassist from The Living End will lend his musical prowess to the four-piece who will be revisiting the energetic, nostalgic songs from their first three albums on stage from 5pm. Their Tilba visit is part of their new year tour along the South Coast which will wrap up in Wonthaggi. Tickets are $62.95 for adults, get yours at moshtix.com.au.