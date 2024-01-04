Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sink a line into these tips for fishing in Batemans Bay

By Jewie Josh
Updated January 5 2024 - 10:04am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jewie Josh (pictured) wishes fellow fishermen a holiday season filled with more joy than a tackle box and fewer tangles than a fishing line in a stiff breeze. Stay safe in the water!
Jewie Josh (pictured) wishes fellow fishermen a holiday season filled with more joy than a tackle box and fewer tangles than a fishing line in a stiff breeze. Stay safe in the water!

Clyde River

Clyde River is prime for fishing, especially near the main bridge and floating pontoon, thanks to recent rainfall. Bream, flathead, jewfish, and flounder are being successfully caught.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.