Sink a line into these tips for fishing in Batemans Bay

Clyde River is prime for fishing, especially near the main bridge and floating pontoon, thanks to recent rainfall. Bream, flathead, jewfish, and flounder are being successfully caught.
Yellowtail and blue mackerel fillets, available at Compleat Angler in Batemans Bay, are the go-to baits. Optimal fishing times align with the run-up tides, and the river temperature is a comfortable 21.8 degrees Celsius.
Whiting is abundant at North Durras, South Broulee, and Corrigans Beach, especially in the late afternoon. Fresh beach worms are proving effective.
Now is an excellent time to pursue jewfish, which have migrated for summer spawning, notably in front of North Durras Beach.
South Durras and Pebbly Beach are teeming with snapper, and flathead catches are noteworthy at S35° 44.483 E150°25.205.
Quality snapper near Batemans Bay can be secured by anchoring during the run-out tide at S35° 44.132 E150°15.437. Anchoring away from the reef is advised for optimal results.
As snapper move into shallower waters, adapt strategies accordingly. Game on Charters offers expeditions for morwong and occasional Mako shark encounters. For flathead, explore the waters south of Black Rock.
While game fishing is currently calm due to a persistent coastal current, anticipation is high for the imminent arrival of marlin. Stay tuned for an exciting marlin season.
Favourable weather, with light winds and moderate seas, sets the stage for a great start to the Christmas holidays. Ensure safety by checking in with Marine Rescue before heading out on the water.
In murky waters, use oily baits to attract larger fish. Saltwater density changes beneath the surface, so oily baits releasing scent and oil below increase the chances of a successful catch.
Add these baits to your tackle box for better results in low visibility conditions.
Jewie Josh (Josh Badenoch) owns Badenoch Fishing Charters in Batemans Bay. In addition to river and inshore cruising services, Josh caters for the entire family by offering fishing excursions. It's a wonderful opportunity for children to learn and develop their fishing skills in a fun and educational environment. Call Josh on 0412 844 296 or follow him on Instagram @jewiejosh_badenoch_charters and Facebook Badenoch Fishing Charters.
