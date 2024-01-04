Looking back: Moruya's headlines in 1924

The name of John L. Stormon, son of Mr. and Mrs. M. Stormon, of Eurobodalla, appears amongst the successful students in pharmacy at the recent University examinations gaining credit in chemistry.
The Chief Secretary (Mr. Oakes) announced that the open season for quail of every species is to be closed for the years 1924 and 1925. The Minister explains that this is desired by the farmers and settlers, who are the most concerned. Investigations had shown that quail food consisted mostly of insects and weed seeds.
Writing in the "Sydney Morning Herald" ... "Tilba Tilba is another school where the teaching of English is in the right perspective. The parents' active interest here is noteworthy.
"No less than £40 have been donated to school funds during the past 12 months, and parents readily place their motor cars at the school's disposal for nature study excursions and school picnics.
"The teacher has interested boys and parents alike by his successful installation of a wireless station. Another school which abounds in teaching aids is that at Dwyer's Creek, near Moruya. Here no subject is taught half-heartedly.
"The teacher is recognised by pupils and parents, and fine work is done out of school as well as in it. For example, there is always an abundance of flowers in the school garden, and the work of the children on the swings and the horizontal and parallel bars is a revelation."
We regret to report the death of Miss Maud Irwin, youngest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. Irwin, which sad event took place at St. Vincent's Hospital, Sydney, on Wednesday following an operation for appendicitis. The deepest sympathy is expressed for the bereaved parents, brothers and sisters. Mr. Con Irwin, of Kiora, and Mr. S. Irwin, of the Albury "Banner" are brothers and Mrs. D. Crapp, of Yarragee, a sister.
The main attraction in this district on Boxing Day was the popular annual Picnic Races at Bodalla. From early morning the sports, in vehicles of every description, within a radius of 20 miles were seen wending their way to the trysting ground, until there was a record number present when the bell rang for the first race.
With the energetic President, Mr. D. Hutchison, at the helm, and that champion of South Coast Secretaries, Mr. J. Brown at his post, supported by an excellent committee, everything passed off with the regularity of clock-work.
Mr. A. Cooper, of the Club House Hotel, Moruya, and his staff were kept busy supplying the thirsty ones with spirituous and other beverages, whilst Mr. W. Brophy and a band of waiters satisfied the appetites of his numerous customers with meat, vegetables and sweets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.