Roads

'Well worth the wait': South Batemans Bay Link Road opens for holiday season

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 9 2024 - 11:51am, first published January 4 2024 - 3:13pm
The $30 million South Batemans Bay Link Road opened to motorists on December 20, 2023 after two years of construction. Pictured is the upgraded section of Princes Highway and Glenella Road to the right in October 2023. Picture supplied
Two years after construction began on the South Batemans Bay Link Road, Bega MP Dr Michael Holland has announced its opening just in time for a busy festive season.

