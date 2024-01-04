'Well worth the wait': South Batemans Bay Link Road opens for holiday season

Two years after construction began on the South Batemans Bay Link Road, Bega MP Dr Michael Holland has announced its opening just in time for a busy festive season.
On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, Dr Holland announced the opening of the road which extends Glenella Road from Heron Road to the Princes Highway.
Transport NSW hosted community consultation sessions in 2020 for the road which was designed to improve traffic flow towards the town's centre and reduce the severity of crashes.
The NSW government committed $30 million to connect Glenella Road with the Princes Highway after the Eurobodalla Shire Council connected George Bass Drive and Heron Road in early 2019.
Transport NSW will install fauna crossings, landscaping, sealing and line marking of the one-kilometre road in early 2024.
In the December 20 announcement, Minister for Regional Roads and Transport Jenny Aitchison said crews had faced adverse weather conditions while completing the project.
"More than 2500mm of rain fell across the project between October 2021 and November 2023, but crews have worked hard to finish major work before Christmas," she said.
The speed limit on the Princes Highway will remain 60km/h after a review found it would help traffic pass through the roundabout safely and potentially save lives.
Dr Holland said The Ridge Road was also reopened.
"This project is great for motorists living in, and visiting our region," he said.
"We want to thank motorists and the community for their patience throughout the work; the end result has been well worth the wait."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.