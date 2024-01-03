Community invited to ask questions about future of Eurobodalla's health

Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) is inviting Eurobodalla residents to voice their questions at a public meeting on Tuesday, January 16.
The "health planning update" will be held at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club between 5pm and 6.30pm. Spokespeople from SNSWLHD will discuss the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital and the proposed Batemans Bay Community Health facility.
The meeting comes after the DON'T Close Batemans Bay Emergency Department committee held a public forum at the Soldiers Club on November 27 which attracted hundreds of concerned people. At least half of all attendees were unaware that the Batemans Bay Hospital's emergency department would close when the Eurobodalla Regional Hospital opens in 2025.
In December 2023, Bega MP Dr Michael Holland spoke to Australian Community Media and confirmed the Batemans Bay Hospital, including the emergency department, would close when the Level 4 Eurobodalla Regional Hospital opens in Moruya.
"By keeping [the hospitals] divided, we'll continue having a Level 2 hospital [in Batemans Bay]," he said at the time.
"This is becoming an unfortunately divisive situation in our community, similar to what happened in 2004 when the maternity unit had to close and had to establish services at Moruya."
SNSWLHD is proposing a $20 million Batemans Bay Community Health Facility at the hospital site on Pacific Street which would include Allied health, women's health, sexual health, primary health, mental health and Aboriginal health services.
In early December, Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips opened a bulk-billing Medicare Urgent Care Clinic which will operate next to the emergency department in Batemans Bay Hospital.
Speakers from SNSWLHD, Health Infrastructure and NSW Ambulance will provide information to attendees at the January 16 health planning update.
In a statement released on January 3, SNSWLHD chief executive Margaret Bennett encouraged community members to attend the meeting to learn about health service planning and delivery in the Eurobodalla.
"SNSWLHD, Health Infrastructure and NSW Ambulance are working hard behind the scenes to ensure that every member of the Eurobodalla community has access to the best health care now, and into the future," she said.
"We are looking forward to sharing updates and answering questions from attendees."
The Eurobodalla health planning update will be held in the auditorium at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club between 5pm and 6.30pm, Tuesday January 16. All are welcome, no registration or RSVP is required. For more information, contact SNSWLHD-Communications@health.nsw.gov.au.
