Lazer High Performance Lighting confirms support for 2024 Rally of Bay

The Lazer Rally of Bay, one of the most eagerly anticipated events on the Australian motorsport calendar, will welcome the return of Lazer High Performance Lighting as the prestigious naming rights partner for the 2024 edition.
This marks a continuation of the successful partnership that has elevated the rally to new heights in recent years.
Scheduled for July 27, the Lazer Rally of Bay promises an exhilarating showcase of modern and historic rallying, with participants navigating through the scenic and challenging shire and forestry roads that have defined the event in previous years.
Set against the backdrop of the Eurobodalla Shire, this year's rally headquarters will once again be stationed at the Batemans Bay Marina Resort, offering a picturesque setting for both competitors and spectators.
Lazer High Performance Lighting, the leading name in motoring lighting technology, has been an integral part of the Rally of Bay's success story, and the commitment as the naming rights partner underscores the brand's dedication to supporting the motorsport community.
The partnership continues to enhance the rally's profile and contribute to the overall excitement surrounding the event.
President of the North Shore Sporting Car Club, the organisation behind the event Brett Middleton said he was "delighted to have Lazer back as our naming rights partner for the 2024 Rally of Bay."
"Their unwavering support has been instrumental in the growth and success of the rally, and we are confident that together, we will deliver yet another unforgettable experience for competitors and fans alike," he said.
The Lazer Rally of Bay has earned a reputation for attracting a diverse and competitive field with a great range of cars from the modern R5 and G4 specification, right through to historic classics like the Ford Escort and Datsun 1600.
Anticipation is already building for the 2024 edition, with a strong field of participants expected to compete in this challenging rally.
Motorsport enthusiasts are urged to mark the date on their calendars and witness the thrilling action unfold on the traditional roads of the Eurobodalla shire.
The North Shore Sporting Car Club is a passionate community of motorsport enthusiasts dedicated to promoting and organising high-quality motorsport events.
With a rich history and commitment to excellence, the club strives to provide memorable experiences for competitors and fans alike.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.