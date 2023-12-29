Surfing, snorkelling, stingrays: these are the best South Coast beaches

The South Coast is home to some of the most picturesque beaches in the country. Some are great for surfing while others are popular for their safe, calm waters populated with friendly marine life.
This guide to the best coastal areas and what they're famous for is compiled with local knowledge and will help you find the perfect match for your trip. Check the map at the bottom to help find them.
"It's not slime. It's snot!"
Riley yelled in excitement while patting a stingray in shallow water. The seven-year-old carried a sizeable bag of fish to feed the fever of rays surrounding him. His little brother Levi, 2, preferred to keep his distance and made sand drawings on the near empty beach.
Their parents had brought them on their yearly visit to Washerwomans Beach. The Kiama family adored their trips to Bendalong village, a 26-minute drive north of Ulladulla, to see how the rays are going.
While people do stumble upon the hidden gem, only some know why these curious creatures find this particular beach so safe and inviting.
It's believed generations of fishers would dock at an old boat ramp on the spot and feed the rays fish heads and scraps at the end of their "shifts". Naturally, the word spread and now fevers feel confident and accustomed to the human attention.
Parents Ally and Darryl Johnston said the visits helped teach their kids respect for marine life.
"We come at least once a year but if we can make it more we absolutely love to come down and see the stingrays, how the numbers are increasing and use it as a learning opportunity for our kids," Ms Johnston said.
"It's hands-on for what we're learning in books and it helps appreciate how beautiful our Australian coastline is."
Although the shore might be teeming with playful adult (about two metres wide) and baby (as wide as your palm) rays, the other parts of the beach have a 24-hour off-leash policy to let your dogs run free.
Washerwomans beach's gentle waves are also ideal for those who don't like to battle large swells or are still learning to surf.
Locals say this is the perfect surfing beach for families, young ones and boomers on longboards.
There are also quite a few surf schools nearby if you're interested in spending your summer chasing waves! The southern end of this beach is also great for dogs.
Collers is another popular spot for surfers who prefer the reef breaks (abundant at both ends of this beach). It's also dog-friendly for people travelling with pets who enjoy long walks on the beach. Additionally, at low tide you can go hunting for fossils and explore the mini rock pools.
If you love snorkelling adventures, Guerilla Bay is the place for you. It's about half a kilometre long, faces east and is surrounded by rich greenery. The beach is safe to go diving in and its clear, calm waters are home to diverse underwater flora and fauna waiting to be explored.
This little enclosed beach is known to be a safe area for young children learning how to snorkel. Additionally, it also has a 100 metre-long netted swimming area by the breakwater at Narooma Harbour.
Located on Eurobodalla's coastline, this scenic beach offers seal-spotting, picnic areas, toilets and a lot of parking.
Don't like beaches? Head to these sea pools. The Ulladulla Sea Pool, Blue Pool and Horseshoe Bay Pool in Bermagui have received high-ratings from our South Coast colleagues. They're all super close to civilisation if you work up an appetite after doing some laps.
Also on our list of best beaches
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.