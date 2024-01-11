Agents Rebecca and Kasia describe this home as an immaculate haven that has been tailored for those who seek and appreciate the finer aspects of seaside living.
As such, with the beach just across the road, the coastal lifestyle will literally be right on your doorstep.
They further describe this home as a sanctuary which transcends mere accommodation, a residence which provides its occupants with a lifestyle of opulence and tranquillity, and featuring a layout which prioritises style, space, and comfort.
The kitchen is excellent with quality appliances, a central island, and a walk-in pantry.
The main bedroom enjoys a walk-in robe and a luxurious ensuite, while the remaining bedrooms each have a built-in robe and a ceiling fan.
The main bathroom is luxurious and has an eye-catching design with modern fittings. There is also a stylish powder room, and even the laundry room is impressive.
The home also has air-conditioning throughout.
Designed to feel like an extension of the main living area, a versatile outdoor entertaining area is shaded by a retractable awning.
Also outside, the gardens are meticulously landscaped, and there's also a double garage, a garden shed, and vehicular access to the backyard.
