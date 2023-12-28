Search for swimmer missing on South Coast suspended

A search for a missing swimmer on the state's South Coast has been suspended.
About 3:30pm on December 26, emergency services were called to Congo Beach - about 10km south of Moruya - following reports a man was missing in the surf.
Officers from South Coast Police District were informed the 19-year-old man had rescued a family member who was experiencing difficulties in the surf, when he became caught in a rip and was swept out to sea.
A search commenced involving local police, PolAir, Marine Area Command as well as Surf Lifesavers, Marine Rescue NSW, the Westpac Rescue helicopter and SES.
Despite an extensive search of the water and surrounding land over two days, the 19-year-old man from Sydney has not been located, and the search was suspended at midday on December 28
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.