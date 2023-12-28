Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Search for swimmer missing on South Coast suspended

By Staff Reporter
December 28 2023 - 5:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Search for swimmer missing on South Coast suspended
Search for swimmer missing on South Coast suspended

A search for a missing swimmer on the state's South Coast has been suspended.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.