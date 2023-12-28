View Club celebrates a successful year and looks forward to 2024

The Batemans Bay Evening View Club had a successful year in 2023 fundraising for The Smith Family's Learning for Life program.
The club's main focus has been fundraising through raffles, a Rug Raffle and Bunnings barbecues.
However, monthly meetings with guest speakers, trivia games and fun times proved a hit throughout the year.
The raffle for the rug crocheted by View Club member Tracey was a great success.
At the December 6 monthly meeting members also enjoyed Secret Santa presents and celebrated birthdays for December.
This included club president Julie handing out birthday chocolate to gave club member Deb.
Julie also presented new members Gail and Sue with their badges and officially welcomed them to View.
The club is now sponsoring six students and is part sponsor for a regional student.
In addition, it has donated $500 to the Smith Family Toy and Book Appeal.
Meanwhile the monthly meetings have proved informative with guest speakers including representatives from Aged Care, RFS, the Photographic Club and the Eurobodalla Botanic Gardens.
Monthly birthday celebrations have been another highlight of the monthly meetings.
The Bunnings fundraising barbecues held throughout the year have also been well supported.
The monthly meetings are held at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club. The next meeting of the Batemans Bay Evening View Club will be held on February 14, 2024 from 6.00 pm for 6.30pm start.
The cost to attend is $30 for a meal and the meeting. Visitors and guests are always welcome to come and join everyone and enjoy an evening with women from all walks of life while listening to a great guest speaker.
For all enquiries please contact Julie on 0408 215 553 or Anita on 0447 114 198.
VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women and supports the Smith Family and the Learning for Life Program and helping young Australians in need to get the most out of their education.
The Batemans Bay Evening View Club was established in 1977 for women interested in meeting regularly with other women from all walks of life, providing them with an outlet to help others, as well as establishing lasting friendships and contributing to the community.
