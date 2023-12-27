Marine Rescue assists with medical evacuation from yacht on South Coast

Volunteer radio operators from Marine Rescue Batemans Bay have assisted in a medical evacuation from a vessel contesting the Sydney to Hobart yacht race
The racing yacht was 10 nautical miles east of Batemans Bay when a PAN PAN call was received at the Batemans Bay radio room at 11.30am on December 27.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Glenn Sullivan said with multiple Marine Rescue NSW vessels assisting the search for a missing swimmer off Congo Beach, NSW Police Marine Area Command vessel Nemesis was deployed to assist.
"Nemesis reached the racing yacht and transferred the patient on board," he said.
"The person was then taken to Hanging Rock boat ramp where they were met by NSW Ambulance paramedics and transported to hospital for treatment.
"The seamless communication between all Emergency Services involved resulted in a swift and effective response."
Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.