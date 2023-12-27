Teenager missing after saving family member from surf: police

A 19-year-old man who saved a family member struggling in the surf has gone missing at sea, NSW police say.
Emergency services were called to Congo Beach on the New South Wales coast about 3.30pm on Tuesday following reports a man going missing in the surf.
Officers from South Coast Police District were told the man rescued a family member from the surf before he got caught in a rip and was swept out to sea.
Police resumed the search for the man at 7am Wednesday after being unable to find him on Tuesday.
Marine Rescue NSW inspector Glenn Sullivan said vessels were conducting a contour line search off Congo Beach.
"Our crews resumed the search at 8.30am under the direction of NSW Police Marine Area Command," he said in a statement.
"All three Marine Rescue NSW vessels are focusing on an area from Pedro Point in the north to Bingie Point in the south.
"Conditions have improved offshore but the water quality is poor with a number of logs floating on the surface."
The crews were stood down at 1.15pm, and Marine Rescue NSW volunteers expected to resume the search on Thursday.
Local police, PolAir, Marine Area Command as well as Surf Lifesavers, Marine Rescue NSW, and the Westpac Rescue helicopter are involved in the search.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact Batemans Bay Police on (02) 4472 0099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
It comes after a man's body was pulled from the water at Penrith Beach in Sydney's west on Tuesday evening after a four-hour search.
The man in his 30s reportedly fell off a paddleboard and failed to resurface about 2.30pm.
It is the third drowning on NSW beaches in two days after two men died in separate incidents on the Central Coast on Monday.
Across Australia 18 people have drowned since the beginning of summer on December 1, according to the Royal Life Saving Society.
"Christmas and New Year is the deadliest time for drowning and we have seen many tragic events in the last couple of days," Royal Life Saving chief executive officer Justin Scarr told Nine's Today program on Wednesday.
"As people head off for their holidays traditionally this is the busiest time on our waterways."
Mr Scarr urged people to remain alert around water and understand the impact of weather conditions.
"Always wear a lifejacket when boating or on watercraft and avoid alcohol around water," he said.
"Survey the local conditions. It's important you understand what the weather conditions are and the impact they will have on your safety."
