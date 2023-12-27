Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Teenager missing after saving family member from surf: police

By Staff Reporter
December 27 2023 - 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 19-year-old man who saved a family member struggling in the surf has gone missing at sea, NSW police say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.