New coffee label will support young artists

It's now possible to drink good coffee and support student art.
A painting by Year 10 student from St Peter's Anglican College, Kayla Slattery adorns a new label from Guerrilla Roasters, and proceeds from the sale of the coffee blend will contribute to the Student Sculpture Prize at the 2024 Sculpture For Clyde exhibition.
Kayla was the winner of an art competition across local high schools and Guerrilla Roasters owner, Mat Hatcher is thrilled with the impact.
Kayla also had an artwork at the Student Sculpture exhibition earlier this year.
"It's wonderful to see student art being showcased in the community," organiser Frances Harmey said.
"By buying this label, coffee drinkers will be supporting creativity and rewarding young people for their skills.
"And we hope everyone will come to see the amazing student sculptures exhibited at the 2024 Sculpture For Clyde event."
Mr Hatcher, who enjoys supporting young people through various projects, said he was attracted by the colour and detail in Kayla's painting of a busy bee.
This is the second student label to be added to his rage of blends.
"The coffee is available at the Mossy Cafes and in Burrill Lake at this stage," Mr Hatcher said.
"We hope to have good sales over summer so money is available for the Student Sculpture Prize in May next year.
For further information contact Frances Harmey on 0405 150 496 or go to www.sculptureforclyde.com.au
