Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Future

Nature Coast Marine Group: Fishing amnesty harming Batemans Marine Park

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated January 23 2024 - 1:17pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Reef Life Survey diver in Batemans Bay. Picture by John Turnbull
A Reef Life Survey diver in Batemans Bay. Picture by John Turnbull

There is evidence that the fishing amnesty in several Batemans Marine Park sanctuary zones is harming biodiversity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.