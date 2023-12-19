Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Our People

Committee releases short film 'Refuge' to reach homeless youth

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 20 2023 - 8:06am, first published December 19 2023 - 3:04pm
Eurobodalla Councils Youth Committee brainstormed ways to help destigmatise youth homelessness, resulting in their short film, Refuge. Picture supplied
The Eurobodalla Shire Council's Youth Committee has reached new heights in its goal to raise awareness for youth homelessness in the region.

