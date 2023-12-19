Committee releases short film 'Refuge' to reach homeless youth

The Eurobodalla Shire Council's Youth Committee has reached new heights in its goal to raise awareness for youth homelessness in the region.
Refuge, a short film created from the perspective of a young person facing homelessness, depicts the challenges that come with sleeping rough before seeking out help from Campbell Page and the Moruya Youth Refuge.
The film aims to show young people that support can be found in the shire. The council's youth development officer Ashley Darby said many young people are unsure what services are available.
"The youth committee wanted to help address homelessness locally and found out what was needed by services on the ground," she said.
The film shows the young person contacting friends to seek out a place to sleep before meeting a youth worker and getting food, shelter and warmth at the Moruya Youth Refuge.
Ms Darby said the committee used their creativity to help depict the character's journey from being homeless to seeking and receiving support.
Last year, Campbell Page helped more than 200 at-risk or homeless young people on the South Coast.
Local businesses like Blackshaw Coastal have been collecting donations for Campbell Page as the cost living continues affecting families in the region. In November, Campbell Page were supporting 40 children aged between 10 and 14, 33 aged between 15 and 18 and seven aged between 4 and 8.
"The goal of the story is to destigmatise seeking help and show young people who don't have secure housing that they can confidentially reach out for free support by text, phone or email," Ms Darby said.
