100 years ago: Community mourns young victim of Batemans Bay fire

It appears that about 11 p.m., one of the children, Maudie, raised the alarm that the curtains and wall paper in their room had caught fire, and the father and mother made all haste to save the children, but although the four of them got to a place of safety the fire gained so quickly that the other girl, Addie, was overcome, and her charred remains were not recovered until after the house had been burnt to the ground.

