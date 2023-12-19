Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Our History

100 years ago: Community mourns young victim of Batemans Bay fire

By Moruya & District Historical Society
Updated December 20 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:00am
Pictured is an aerial view of Bodalla taken at the top of the church tower in 1926. Picture supplied
December 22, 1923

Record heat experienced here last Saturday: 104 in the shade. [40 degrees Celsius]

