100 years ago: Community mourns young victim of Batemans Bay fire

Record heat experienced here last Saturday: 104 in the shade. [40 degrees Celsius]
Monday and Thursday, 25th and 27th Dec., have been gazetted public holidays for Moruya and a radius of 10 miles therefrom.
It is needless to remind our sporting fraternity that Bodalla's annual pony race will take place on Boxing Day, as this popular meeting is the general topic of conversation at present.
The program is a very liberal one, in consequence of which the nominations constitute a record.
Mr Godfred Hanscom, who announced in our last issue, that he would commence a Sunday motor service to Nowra tomorrow, 22nd inst., was approached by so many passengers to book seats that he had a full complement for a load in a few hours, and therefore made his initial trip last Sunday.
Batemans Bay. (From our Correspondent.) The residents of Batemans Bay and surrounding district received a severe shock on Saturday night when it was learnt that a fire had destroyed the residence of Mr. Albert Ryan, and that his little eight-year-old daughter Addie had perished in the flames.
It appears that about 11 p.m., one of the children, Maudie, raised the alarm that the curtains and wall paper in their room had caught fire, and the father and mother made all haste to save the children, but although the four of them got to a place of safety the fire gained so quickly that the other girl, Addie, was overcome, and her charred remains were not recovered until after the house had been burnt to the ground.
The Coroner's enquiry was held on Monday morning and on Monday afternoon the remains were laid to rest at the Catholic cemetery. ... No greater calamity has ever occurred at the Bay, and the expressions of sympathy for the sorrowing parents were far and wide.
Moruya District Hospital. Correspondence; From Bodalla Co., enclosing £5 donation to Hospital funds; also £16 10s donation from the people of Bodalla through the untiring efforts of Mr. F. N. Brice; From Miss Loader applying for the position of general at the Hospital.
The Secretary and President's action in engaging Miss Loader was endorsed.
The House Committee reported the pump needs attention and also the bath heater. Mr. Preddey consented to attend to these matters as soon as possible. It was also necessary to have some wood split, and this matter was left in the Presidents hands.
General Business: The matter of feeding the cow at the hospital was allowed to the present matron's own judgement; The matter of renting the hospital paddock was left to stand over.
