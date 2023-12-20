Wave goodbye to 2023 with these upcoming events in the Eurobodalla

After almost 50 years, the iconic Bell's Carnival is still considered an unmissable Christmas holiday tradition for tourists and locals alike in Batemans Bay. You might have already spotted some carnival rides at Corrigan's Beach Reserve, however the carnival won't open until December 26. It will wrap up on January 27 and is open between 7pm and 10pm. Tickets are $50, or $70 for a 10-ride pass and are available on entry.
Creative Arts Batemans Bay Inc. is hosting its 39th annual Art & Craft Exhibition from December 22 to January 8 at Batemans Bay High School (2 George Bass Drive, Batehaven). Come along between 10am and 4pm any day except Christmas Day to see imaginative, abstract and empowering artworks from artists across the South Coast. The exhibition is officially opening at 6pm, December 22. For more information, contact info@cabbi.com.au.
Head to the Narooma Golf Course for a mid-month groove session on Friday, December 22 for the Usual Suspects' 2nd Birthday Open Air Party. Between 5pm and 11pm, guest DJ Will Regan along with local selectors Joshua Brian and Another Luke will be spinning tunes to keep you moving long after sundown, against the magnificent backdrop of the Narooma coastline. Early bird tickets are already sold out, get yours for $25 at events.humanitix.com.
What's better than fresh food for your Christmas feast? Fresh, locally-produced food! Whether you need a few last-minute ingredients, or you're starting from scratch, the Tilba Markets can provide you with fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy, eggs and condiments. At this time of the year, tomatoes, cucumbers and cabbages are all ready to go. Come down to the Big Hall on Bate Street between 8am and 1pm on Saturday, December 23 to get involved.
Local band The Spindrift Saga is launching its new single, 'Thrust' at Smokey Dan's in Tomakin on Saturday, December 23. Mick from the band was inspired to write the song about the age of influencers, which has resulted in a funny, lighthearted and catchy 90s rock song echoing the likes of Weezer. Special guests will warm up the stage before the trio starts rocking before 10pm. Get tickets for $30 at events.humanitix.com. The Spindrift Saga is also playing at the Steampacket Hotel for a free New Year's Eve show starting at 6pm.
See out 2023 to the sound of Driving Sideways at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club. The night of live music calls for your best beach-themed costume: think colourful Hawaiian shirts, sunglasses and zinc. The local cover band, which is well-known for bringing the South Coast clubs to life, will hit the stage for the free show at 8pm. Learn more at baysoldiers.com.au.
'Rumour Has It' that the Moruya Waterfront Hotel Motel's Boxing Day celebrations are back! After a brief hiatus, the outdoor Rumour Has It soiree will be soundtracked this year by the sounds of local DJs including You're Welcome, Joshua Brian, The Usual Suspects and Tennis Club DJs. The night kicks off at 7.30pm with a picturesque backdrop of the Moruya River. Early bird tickets are sold out, tickets for $25 are available to buy at events.humanitix.com. More information about bus services home will be announced soon.
Cuttagee artist Jennifer Taylor's exhibition, 'Meet Me in the Middle of the Air', is currently showing at Gallery Bodalla. The artist was inspired by a Paul Kelly song to create an exhibition of her works. Her paintings capture the essence of local landscapes and encapsulate the ancient history of the land. Come and see her works before the exhibition wraps up on January 7. Learn more at gallerybodalla.com.au.
