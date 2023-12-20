Wave goodbye to 2023 with these upcoming events in the Eurobodalla

Local band The Spindrift Saga is launching its new single, 'Thrust' at Smokey Dan's in Tomakin on Saturday, December 23. Mick from the band was inspired to write the song about the age of influencers, which has resulted in a funny, lighthearted and catchy 90s rock song echoing the likes of Weezer. Special guests will warm up the stage before the trio starts rocking before 10pm. Get tickets for $30 at events.humanitix.com. The Spindrift Saga is also playing at the Steampacket Hotel for a free New Year's Eve show starting at 6pm.