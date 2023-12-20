Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Wave goodbye to 2023 with these upcoming events in the Eurobodalla

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated December 21 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 10:20am
The Iconic Bell's Carnival

The iconic Bell's Carnival will return to Corrigan's Reserve on Boxing Day. Picture by James Tugwell
After almost 50 years, the iconic Bell's Carnival is still considered an unmissable Christmas holiday tradition for tourists and locals alike in Batemans Bay. You might have already spotted some carnival rides at Corrigan's Beach Reserve, however the carnival won't open until December 26. It will wrap up on January 27 and is open between 7pm and 10pm. Tickets are $50, or $70 for a 10-ride pass and are available on entry.

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla.

