TAFE NSW automotive teacher shares tips for Christmas holiday car trips

A TAFE NSW Automotive teacher has shared his top tips for ensuring your car is ready for a road trip this summer.
The advice follows an NRMA report which found the organisation had more than 130,000 roadside assistance calls in a 12-month period for issues with wheels and tyres.
The number one piece of advice from Nathan Malmborg, a TAFE NSW teacher with decades of industry experience, is to ensure your tyres aren't too worn and are inflated correctly.
Mr Malmborg said a few minutes of your time to check over vehicular basics was a small price to pay to help safeguard your family on a long car trip.
"Often in the haste of trying to get on the road, it's easy to forget to check the simple things," Mr Malmborg said.
"Making sure your vehicle is ready for the trip is essential and there are some straightforward things you can do that could be the difference between getting to your destination safely and sitting by the roadside waiting for help."
Mr Malmborg's top tips include:
Mr Malmborg said regular servicing throughout the year was the best way to ensure your car is safe and reliable.
"You'd be surprised how many people don't get their cars serviced regularly. Regular servicing improves safety, boosts performance, and enhances fuel economy," Mr Malmborg said.
