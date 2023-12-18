Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

TAFE NSW automotive teacher shares tips for Christmas holiday car trips

Updated December 19 2023 - 1:08pm, first published December 18 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TAFE NSW Automotive teacher has shared his top tips for ensuring your car is ready for a road trip this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help