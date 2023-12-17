Police, council respond to disruptions caused by Schoolies parties

Batemans Bay Police say they are "increasing staff" to address disruptions reported in the area as Schoolies celebrations continue.
Chief Inspector John Sheehan said they received no noise complaints or concerns for welfare on the night of December 8, when a large group left piles of rubbish and smouldering fires on McKenzies Beach near Malua Bay.
However, at 1.30am on Saturday, December 9, police closed down a party of about 300 people on McKenzies Beach.
"We've had a number of noise complaints and concerns for welfare in relation to a number of people on the beach," Chief Inspector Sheehan said.
"There was one incident of a broken window and one young boy had a cut to his face, that is still being investigated."
He said despite the uptick in noise complaints, Schoolies were "fairly well behaved" this year.
"[These parties] are not uncommon, we're expecting it and we're increasing staff to address that.
"But it's not an offence to be on a beach."
According to the Eurobodalla Shire Council, fines for littering can vary between $80 for small items to $900 for lit cigarettes on total fire ban days or smashed bottles.
On December 14, a council spokesperson said they had issued three "significant" fines in the last year: $2000 to an individual dumping rubbish and two $4000 fines for illegal dumping of hazardous waste.
No fines had been issued by the council for the recent littering on McKenzies Beach. The spokesperson said they are looking to get in touch with the group of people who tidied up the beach on December 8.
"Council appreciates the efforts of the community for cleaning up the rubbish in such a timely fashion...[and] will get in touch with those responsible in organising this cleanup to thank them for their efforts."
Chief Inspector Sheehan said a mounted police unit and dog squad were in the region in early December as more people headed to the South Coast.
"We had them stay with us for five days each. We'll continue to address issues as they come in," he said.
He said McKenzies beach is becoming more popular due to its remoteness.
"That's a good thing and a bad thing. We'll do a review with council at the end of summer to look at placing extra garbage bins along there."
The council spokesperson said littering offences must be witnessed by an authorised officer or a witness who is prepared to give a statement and testify in court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.