'Really proud': Moruya High students round out year with stellar HSC marks

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated December 15 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:52pm
"We wish them all the best in whatever they want to do": Moruya High School's class of 2023 (pictured at their Year 12 formal) are celebrating the end of the school journey after receiving their HSC marks.
Fifty Moruya High School students have reached the end of their schooling journey after receiving their Higher School Certificate (HSC) marks on Wednesday, December 14.

