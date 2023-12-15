'Really proud': Moruya High students round out year with stellar HSC marks

Fifty Moruya High School students have reached the end of their schooling journey after receiving their Higher School Certificate (HSC) marks on Wednesday, December 14.
Topping the cohort was Jordan Gmur, who received an ATAR of 92.55.
His strengths laid in science, English and maths subjects, where he scored Band 6's and 5's.
Moruya High careers advisor Kimberli Eke said his dedication was inspiring.
"He's worked really, really hard and been consistent across his subjects," she said, "We're really proud of all of our kids".
Ms Eke said Jordan was looking forward to pursuing a Bachelor of Science at University of Wollongong.
She said four students received ATARs above 80, including Jesse Patterson.
"He is super stoked and proud of himself."
Ms Eke said graduating students overcame adverse study conditions after the pandemic pushed classes online and classrooms closed.
"They've become super resilient and adaptable in exam situations. There are some really determined and focused students in the year group.
"It's nice to see a variety of students - some aren't planning to go to uni which is absolutely fine, some are looking at tertiary studies like TAFE, apprenticeships and traineeships."
Many students have received early entry into university courses which has alleviated some of the pressure felt by students.
"It's not a number that defines them or limits what they can do.
"We wish them all the best in whatever they want to do."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.