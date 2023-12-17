$11m Bermagui property bought sight unseen breaks Far South Coast records

An Australian couple living in London have bought an $11million cliff-top property without physically inspecting it.
They relied on the video, floor plans, photos and other material developed by Marshall+Tacheci Real Estate in Bermagui.
Selling agent Robert Tacheci said the material enabled the couple to reach their decision "given there wasn't enough time to do a physical inspection".
Mr Tacheci said the sale was in the vicinity of the advertised $11million price.
"Without a doubt it is a record in the region for a lifestyle property on acreage.
"I have dealt with many beachfront properties over the decades and it is the best I have ever seen, the amazing quality and variety of the coastline, and the home is beautifully finished and luxurious but not ostentatious.
"So it is a top price and an absolute bargain rolled into one," Mr Tacheci said.
The new owners are David Roseman, executive chairman of Macquarie Capital Global, and his wife Sue, an interior designer.
Given they live in London, "when they have time in Australia they want to spend it in a really beautiful Australian environment", Mr Tacheci said.
The previous owner Don Moffatt who bought Nerimbah in 2000 studied the site for a few years before building on it.
"He is really pleased the new purchasers connect so well with the property in so many ways.
"It is a nice match between what the new owners like about the house and what the previous owners have created," Mr Tacheci said.
Mr Tacheci said they have negotiated with several parties over time for the property that is four kilometres south of Bermagui.
"Among the interested parties we had several considering purchasing it without actually coming to do a physical inspection.
"For them it was enough to have that amount of acreage and that amount of coastline," he said.
"It is a staggering piece of coastland with majestic cliff tops and a little beach, along which the property's boundary runs, which is very rare."
He said the promotional video has had more than 10,000 views.
Mr Tacheci said several forces are keeping the local market fairly solid.
Building costs continue to rise and the process continues to become more complicated and time-consuming, leading to stronger demand for existing houses.
There is also a scarcity of houses in major cities that continues to push home buyers into regional areas, as well as growing appreciation of the unique benefits of a coastal lifestyle.
