Eurobodalla water restrictions to be lifted after significant rainfall

By Megan McClelland
Updated December 15 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:01pm
Level 1 water restrictions in the Eurobodalla will be lifted on Saturday, December 16 less than two weeks after they were announced. Pictured is the shire's water reservoir Deep Creek Dam which is now at capacity. Picture file
The Eurobodalla Shire Council has announced water restrictions will be lifted, less than two weeks after they were reinstated.

