Eurobodalla water restrictions to be lifted after significant rainfall

The Eurobodalla Shire Council has announced water restrictions will be lifted, less than two weeks after they were reinstated.
On December 15, a council spokesperson confirmed that permanent water conservation measures would be restored from Saturday, December 16 to replace the Level 1 water restrictions.
The council's director of infrastructure Graham Attenborough said restrictions were being lifted because there was now "sufficient flow" to meet demand.
"We've been monitoring water levels in the Tuross and Deua Rivers since last month's heavy rain," he said.
"While the summer forecast remains drier than average, we're now confident there will be sufficient flow to meet demand over the busy summer holiday period".
He said the Deep Creek Dam is now full after parts of the shire received more than 225mm of rainfall in late November before water restrictions were put in place.
The flooding event caused damage to roads across the shire and the collapse of a bridge in Mogo.
In November, Mr Attenborough said water in the Deua and Tuross rivers was falling despite the Deep Creek Dam remaining full.
"Unless we get consistent and significant rain before Christmas we will be unable to pump enough from the rivers to match demand," he said at the time.
The council urged residents to follow the permanent water conservation measures.
Information about the measures can be found at esc.gov.nsw.au.
