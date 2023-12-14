'Relieved': Carroll College students celebrate ATAR achievements

"Relieved" and "stoked" were some of the words on the lips of Carroll College Broulee's Year 12 students after they received their long-awaited HSC results.
The students came together for the last time on Thursday, December 14 at Carroll College to share their results and mark the end of a long period of study and rigorous exams.
Assistant principal Andrew Kenneally said 11 students scored Band 6 results (90-100).
"This is definitely the highest amount of Band 6's that we've experienced for years at the college," he said.
"One student was in the Top 10 for PDHPE in the state and got 99 for Mathematics Advanced, which is a huge accomplishment."
That student was 18 year old Bailey Brady, who scored the highest overall mark in his year, 97.15.
"It was higher than what I expected," he said, "I was very happy to see it".
Principal Jacqui Heffernan said the COVID-19 pandemic made the class of 2023 a strong, resilient and adaptable group, after bearing the brunt of studying and completing lessons at home in Year 9 and 10.
"They've been through some struggles, and now they've come out the other side," she said.
"I'm really proud of them."
Mr Kenneally said there was a wide range of post-study subjects and career paths being considered by the students, including teaching, science, medicine and IT.
"[Students] have had a lot of offers as well, some of the students who got 80 plus have gone from [wanting to do] nursing to doing pre-med."
Six students were recognised in the NSW Distinguished Achievers list. These students achieved the highest band possible for one or more of their subjects:
ATAR: 84
How did you feel when you saw your mark? I was really happy, stoked.
Which exam was the most challenging? Probably biology, because there's so many details to learn.
What was your favourite subject? Music.
What's your fondest high school memory? Seeing my friends every day and performing at the school concerts.
How are you feeling now that the exams are done? Relieved, I can forget about it now.
What's your plan for the next year? I got an early entry offer from University of Wollongong for nursing which I was certain I was going to do, but today I got an offer for pre-med, so now I'm not sure!
Where do you see yourself in ten years? Either being a nurse or a doctor.
Afton chose a non-ATAR pathway to complete her Higher School Certificate.
How are you feeling now that the exams are done? It's bizarre, it's an odd feeling to be leaving.
Which exam was the most challenging? Biology.
What was your favourite subject? English.
What's your plan for the next year? I'm hoping to do early childhood education, we'll see what it brings.
ATAR: 97.15
How did you feel when you saw your mark? I was very happy, it was higher than what I expected.
Which exam was the most challenging? Mathematics Extension I.
What was your favourite subject? PE.
What's your fondest high school memory? Just being in class with my friends, a lot of my good friends all did the same classes so that was really nice.
How are you feeling now that the exams are done? Very relieved, feels like a big weight's been lifted off.
What's your plan for the next year? I'm going to go to University of Canberra to do teaching, so I'm going to study PE and Maths and I hope to move to a rural area a couple of years after that and do some teaching there.
Where do you see yourself in ten years? I'm hoping I can end up somewhere around this area [on the coast], it's so nice down here. It's hard to leave and not come back.
Raphi also received a nomination for Encore, an annual showcase of NSW's best music students at the Sydney Opera House in March 2024.
ATAR: 70.5
How did you feel when you saw your mark? I was honestly surprised. I've had a lot going on, I've been in the musical and been getting into community work so I didn't focus enough on my work, but I'm happy with it. I could've done better, but I'm happy. I'm still waiting to hear back [about Encore], I'm not going to be too unhappy if I don't get in.
Which exam was the most challenging? I thought it would've been Maths, but I think it was English.
What was your favourite subject? Music and art. Art was pretty hard as well, my major work got disrupted a bit before handing it in.
What's your fondest high school memory? I think the musicals would be my fondest memory, and being in a whole bunch of community-based representative roles for the school like the Eurobodalla Youth Committee and youth forums.
What's your plan for the next year? I got an unconditional offer into National Arts School and I'm hoping to get into a scholarship there and try and major in painting. I'm hoping to move up to Sydney.
Where do you see yourself in ten years? Hopefully not a struggling artist! I've got a fallback plan to go into music or art teaching. I've got a few people I want to be in a band with, so we're getting that ready.
Rhiannon Megee, 19
Rhiannon chose a non-ATAR pathway to complete her Higher School Certificate.
Which exam was the most challenging? Business Studies.
What was your favourite subject? Visual Arts and Photography.
What's your fondest high school memory? There's so many, probably meeting all the new people here.
How are you feeling now that the exams are done? It's weird, but it feels good and exciting.
What's your plan for the next year? I've been able to secure a traineeship in childcare so I plan on going further in that.
