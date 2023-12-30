Over 1400 babies born this year in the Southern Health District

Meet Micah Rhys Fowler, he is one of the 1435 babies born in the Southern Health District in 2023.
Little Micah was born on August 2 to proud parents Tiarne and Winston Fowler.
"This little guy got his name from a very special person in our lives that we tragically lost on a car accident in July, our mate Rhys Peel, we hope he lives up to his name and loves the outdoors and adventures as much as Rhys did," Micah's parents said.
"Little Micah completes our family alongside his big sister Mackenzie Fowler, who was born on August 7 2021."
Queanbeyan Hospital had the highest number of births for the health district, with 532 babies born between January 1 and December 18.
Moruya Hospital had 227 births, Goulburn Base Hospital had 303, while Cooma Hospital welcomed 145 new babies and Bega - South East Regional Hospital had 228.
Joe J. van Gent was born in September to proud parents Holly and Alexander van Gent of Moruya Heads.
He weighed 3.1 kilograms at birth and was 52cm long.
He's also the grandson to Jill and Peter Masurkun, and Jennifer Short.
Bronte Luca is the latest addition to the family of Pepper and Patrick McMahon of Moruya.
She was born on May 10, 2023 and weighed 3.86kg.
She is pictured with her proud big brothers Bailey and Darcy.
