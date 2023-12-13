Nelligen man who spat in neighbour's face sentenced in court

A Nelligen man who spat on his neighbour while walking past him in a Batemans Bay shopping centre has been sentenced in court.
Zackariah Francis John Vidler faced Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, December 11 where he was sentenced for common assault for an act that was described by Magistrate Michael O'Brien as "primeval".
The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge.
The court heard Vidler and the victim had been neighbours for three years before they encountered each other in the Bridge Plaza shopping centre on July 15, 2023.
According to court documents, as they passed each other, Vidler turned his head towards the victim and spat towards his face. The court heard that saliva landed on the victim's lip and chin.
According to court documents, the victim kept walking past Vidler after the assault.
Vidler's solicitor Geoff Knox told Magistrate Michael O'Brien the CCTV footage of the incident showed Vidler passing within one metre of the victim as he spat.
Mr Knox said Vidler had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge but came to court on December 11 to indicate he was guilty.
Magistrate O'Brien said Vidler's behaviour was something that might be expected from a "child or adolescent".
"This [type of] conduct seeks to humiliate and denigrate someone, no one deserves to be treated like that," he said.
"This type of behaviour is primeval, it doesn't require any intellect, it's simply disgusting, that's the only word I can use to describe it."
He was handed a 12-month community corrections order and fined $200.
"Anything that involves spitting on someone is egregious and unacceptable."
