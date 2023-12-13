Asbestos removal: 3 ways to ensure health and safety

If you live in a house built before the 1980s, you may have asbestos in nearly every square metre of living space. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

For over a century, Australia depended on asbestos in an unhealthy amount. According to the Asbestos Safety and Eradication Agency, apart from the millions of tons Australia mined within that time, it also imported 1.5 million tonnes from 1930 to 1983. Asbestos was used in many construction projects, including housing, before the total ban on December 31, 2003.

Despite asbestos removal in full swing in Batemans Bay and across Australia, it's estimated that one in three abodes still contain asbestos. If you live in a house built before the 1980s, you may have asbestos in nearly every square metre of living space. Worse, the gradual deterioration may be causing a release of toxic fibres into the indoor air and putting your health at risk.

Naturally, the best course of action is to get rid of it, but it's easier said than done. Performing asbestos removal without the right equipment and know-how is a recipe for a major health risk. Consider the following ways to ensure your health and safety during the process.

1 Allow a professional to handle it

Disturbing asbestos-containing materials (ACM) in any manner risks releasing the fibres into the air, which can end up inside someone's lungs. They might not do any harm in the short term, but they scar delicate lung tissue over time and cause cancerous mutations. Despite the outright ban, government officials estimate that thousands still succumb to asbestos-related illnesses annually.

Even as state law allows homeowners to undertake a minor removal (less than 10 square metres), professionals have the appropriate tools, skills, and insurance coverage to perform such a dangerous task. Upon suspecting ACMs on the house, the ideal recourse would be to contacting a reliable licensed asbestos remover, such as Sydney Asbestos.

It's even more so when the job involves friable asbestos, which can break apart with minimal force. This type has a higher concentration of asbestos (though rarely 100 per cent) than its non-friable counterpart and is commonly found in spray-on surface coatings and insulation boards. The more asbestos a material contains, the more likely it'll crumble under pressure.

2 Never forego testing

While a good indicator, a property's age often isn't enough to determine if it contains asbestos. Prior asbestos removal may have already been performed, or it wasn't built with ACMs in the first place. If the house does contain asbestos, there's still the matter of identifying the sections with ACMs and whether they're friable or non-friable.

It's also worth noting that asbestos fibres are invisible to the naked eye. As such, people can't know if they're breathing toxic indoor air until symptoms such as shortness of breath and non-stop coughing manifest. Only thorough testing can uncover the asbestos and its ramifications.

Most asbestos removal professionals also provide testing services, though mainly in gathering samples. As per state law, the actual testing should be performed by a laboratory accredited by the National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA).

Asbestos testing should be the first step, especially when planning a major home renovation, as the risk of disturbing ACMs throughout the makeover is guaranteed. Even if the process doesn't come cheap, you can't put a price tag on health and safety.

3 Invest in personal protective equipment (PPE)

Authorities highly recommend getting professional removers as much as possible. But if you're dead set on doing the job yourself, compliance with safety standards is a must, starting by suiting up in the appropriate PPE, which includes the following:

Category III, Type 5 coverall

Latex or neoprene gloves

P2 or P3-rated respiratory mask

Footwear without laces (e.g., gumboots)

Footwear covers

Protective eyewear

Due to the likelihood of asbestos-laced dust being kicked up, these PPE should be disposed of after use. This also applies to the clothes underneath your coverall, which is why it's better to wear old ones. Despite efforts to minimise construction dust, it pays to be on the safe side by throwing everything away after every trace of asbestos has been removed.

As with the dismantled ACMs, used PPEs should be discarded in plastic waste bags with a lining thickness of at least 200 microns. Keep your face mask on while undressing the rest of your PPE, and remove it last. Label the bags and send them to a licensed landfill.

Experts advise against cleaning asbestos out of PPE and clothing. The jagged fibres can easily latch onto the fabric, making them nearly impossible to wash out by conventional means. More importantly, non-contaminated laundry can risk being tainted with asbestos when thrown in the same washing machine as the PPE.

Conclusion