Making headlines in 1923: Tilba Show, death of Roger Heffernan

At Moruya Police Court before Mr Cohen, P.M., charges against the licensee of the Royal Hotel and two persons for drinking after hours were dropped.
The death of Mrs. Edward Brown took place at Gundary on Wednesday. Mrs. Brown, who has been an invalid for many months, was predeceased by her husband only three weeks ago.
Another old resident Mr Edward Foreman, aged 74 years, after a short illness passed away on Tuesday at the home of his sister, Miss Jane Foreman, of Mantle Hill. Deceased had lived for many years at Dwyer's Creek, searching for precious metal.
At a well attended and enthusiastic meeting of Tilba District Agricultural Society last week Mr Jas. Hapgood was elected President and Mr Reg Hapgood was elected Secretary.
The new President is one of the oldest members of the Society's committee. The balance-sheet showed a credit of £11 on last year's transactions. The date of the show was fixed to be held in February next.
The C.E. parishioners have decided to erect a new concrete church in place of the old wooden structure, on an allotment in the rifle range paddock, kindly given by Mr F. H. Anderson, and for raising funds for that purpose a strong committee has been appointed to arrange a day's sports for Anniversary Day, 26th January, 1924.
The sports will take place on Coila Flat, followed by a dance in the Turlinjah Hall at night.
Death of Mr Roger Heffernan on Sunday at Yarragee. Deceased was the eldest son of the late Mr Patrick Heffernan, a native of Tipperary, Ireland, his mother being a daughter of the late Thomas Riley, Secretary to the late Daniel O'Connor.
Deceased's parent came to Australia in the early thirties, their marriage taking place at Goulburn in 1836.
Born in Braidwood in 1845, Mr Roger Heffernan with his parents came to this district in 1851, where they entered farming pursuits, having taken up land at Mullenderree and Cooper's Island, Bodalla.
After his marriage to Miss Maria, daughter of the late Mr and Mrs. John Flanagan, of Wamban, Mr Roger settled at Yarragee on the farm known as Campbell's Estate, which in later years he purchased and erected a residence.
