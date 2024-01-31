Community's most vulnerable heavily impacted by Wallaga Lake Bridge close

Some of the community's most vulnerable - the elderly, frail and disabled - will be disproportionately impacted when Wallaga Lake Bridge closes.
On November 21, Transport for NSW said the bridge will be closed 24/7 for two periods, totalling up to seven weeks, for essential maintenance.
That means a lengthy detour via Cobargo.
Terry Went and her sister started Support Services 2 You in July 2021 to meet community need.
Ms Went is speaking on the behalf of those vulnerable community members.
They have more than 35 staff who regularly provide home care and disability services to in excess of 220 clients from Batemans Bay to Eden.
Bermagui has many community members who receive their services.
"Assisting people to remain independent in their homes is the aim of our services," Ms Went said.
Some clients require assistance to shower, get out of bed, prepare meals and general housekeeping tasks.
Another key part of their services is helping people get to medical appointments.
There is also the very important social aspect of having a cuppa and a chat with staff as some people, including in Bermagui, are definitely isolated.
Ms Went has staff in Narooma who work in Bermagui.
As a service provider, they cannot bring staff from Bega or Merimbula to work in Bermagui because it would be prohibitively expensive.
"In most cases staff use their own car and are paid for the time they spend travelling from one client to the next, plus the mileage allowance," Ms Went said.
"There is no opportunity or offer of any additional funding to cover the cost of the additional time spent travelling and the additional kilometres for the duration of this bridge closure period."
Furthermore, many elderly Bermagui residents rely on friends, family or community transport to see their loved ones in the nursing home at Dalmeny.
Ms Went and her sister started their business because they knew people in the community were not getting much needed services in the area due to such a thin market.
Lorraine Courtis, president of Bermagui Probus Club, said her members think the biggest impact on the elderly will be getting to medical appointments in Narooma given the reduced surgery hours in Bermagui.
"Many people are well in their 80s so for them it is bad enough having to go to Narooma, let alone having to detour via Cobargo," Ms Courtis said.
