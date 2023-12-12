Israeli multi-instrumentalist 'Shmoné' to join Bodalla Pub festivities

Bodalla Pub's annual Christmas party will feature a very special guest whose quartet will be creating plenty of festive cheer.
Former Israeli soldier Idan Shoham who adopts the musical nom de plume "Shmoné", is bringing the Shmoné Project to the Bodalla Pub on Thursday, December 14 from 6pm.
Born in Tel Aviv, Mr Shoham was busking on the streets and joining in underground blues nights at 11 years old. His passion for songwriting began to bloom as he joined the Israeli army for a mandatory three-year stint.
Mr Shoham said that while in the army, he decided he would pursue music full-time once his stint was over.
"I made a call that once I had my freedom back, I would tour the world with my music to find more music lovers like me," he said.
Then began the task of choosing a stage name.
He said all his choices felt too "literal" until he eventually landed on his lucky number eight, or shmoné in Hebrew.
Mr Shoham decided Australia was the place where he would begin his musical journey. He bought a one-way ticket to Perth, arrived on February 8, 2020, and found himself busking at the Fremantle Markets a few days later.
"Watching my guitar case fill with coins and notes I was unfamiliar with, while people watched and danced, was absolutely incredible."
The pandemic came knocking just a couple months later, and Mr Shoham was lucky enough to be allowed to keep performing at a local café where he said listeners were grateful for the now rare chance to hear live music.
"It was around this time that I started to collaborate with The Major Swing Project, and together (after the borders opened) we went on a tour from Freo to Kununurra and back," he said.
The 7000-kilometre tour led him to Exmouth which led him to support famous acts like Tijuana Cartel and Ben Catley.
Now, with countless tours, gigs and late nights at his back, Shmoné is on his Shmoné Band Tour (Part 1) with guitarist Maaya Simkey, bassist Omer Zaidi and drummer Guy Elharar.
The two-month tour will see the quartet pop into Bodalla Pub on December 14 and Dulcie's Cottage in Merimbula on December 15 before the globetrotting musician plans to head south to Tasmania.
Come and hear the joyful sounds of the Shmoné Project at the Bodalla Pub's Christmas Party from 6pm, Thursday December 14. For more information, contact the pub on (02) 6048 4191 or visit their Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.