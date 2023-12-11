Calling for photos of Eurobodalla babies born this year | PHOTOS

Ava June Cooney is just one of the many babies born in the Eurobodalla this year.
She is the beloved daughter of Narooma couple Keira June Marchini and Liam Gregory Cooney.
Ava was born on November 13.
"She is honestly a lifelong dream come true," Ms Marchini said.
Lovely Ava will feature in our end of year gallery.
We want to celebrate all the babies born this year in a gallery of photos, which will be shared at the close of 2023.
Email your baby photos to sally.foy@austcommunitymedia.com.au by Friday, December 29.
