Santa's here! Get festive at these upcoming Eurobodalla events

Broulee's famous Art on the Path is back at the corner of Coronation Drive and Grant Street on Sunday, December 17 between 8am and 1pm. The sustainable market will be filled with local artists and artisans who want to share, discuss and sell their handmade works. Choose from hand-crafted homewares, pottery, natural skin care products, handmade soap, clothes, jewellery and so much more. Bring along your reusable cup to purchase a coffee or drink and small jars and bags to bring home your new products.