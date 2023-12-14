Santa's here! Get festive at these upcoming Eurobodalla events

The Animal Welfare League (AWL) Eurobodalla invites all pooch parents to come along to the Moruya Markets on Saturday, December 16 to have their photo taken with Santa. A gold coin is all that's needed and a phone or camera to create a lovely memory.
The giving season is also a great time to donate to AWL's Every Dog, Every Cat Deserves a Loving Home campaign by downloading the Return and Earn app, taking eligible containers to a nearby Return and Earn station and follow the app instructions to donate to AWL Eurobodalla. Return and Earn stations are in the Bridge Plaza in Batemans Bay, Woolworths Moruya, Shell Coila and Narooma Plaza.
Broulee's famous Art on the Path is back at the corner of Coronation Drive and Grant Street on Sunday, December 17 between 8am and 1pm. The sustainable market will be filled with local artists and artisans who want to share, discuss and sell their handmade works. Choose from hand-crafted homewares, pottery, natural skin care products, handmade soap, clothes, jewellery and so much more. Bring along your reusable cup to purchase a coffee or drink and small jars and bags to bring home your new products.
Monty's Place at Narooma is having its Christmas lunch at 12pm, Wednesday December 20. Monty's Place volunteers are inviting you for a scrumptious, nutritious two-course Christmas lunch with some music to get you in the spirit. Santa might also make an appearance. Monty's Place is in the Uniting Church Hall. Call 0448 464 468 for more information.
Narooma's Community Carols by Candlelight is kicking off at 5pm at Club Narooma on Saturday, December 16. There will be Christmas markets, performances by the choir, dancing and Christmas rock music. Narooma RFS will also join Santa and his elves. There will be a sausage sizzle and the local business raffle will be drawn. Entry is free, bring a picnic blanket and join the Christmas cheer.
Club Tuross at Tuross Head is hosting their Christmas Carols on the Green on Sunday, December 17. Come along to the family-friendly club from 7.30pm for a sausage sizzle, live music, carols and a visit from Santa. Bring along a picnic rug and settle in for a night of entertainment. For more information get in touch with the club on 4473 8186.
Brisbane's 'Bite Club' is an award-winning group of cabaret mischief-makers and circus stars. On Friday, December 14, they will descend upon the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay for an evening of drag, burlesque and comedy, with a shotgun wedding thrown in the mix for good measure. Get your tickets starting from $70 at baypavilions.com.au.
Story Time at Narooma Library
The final story time session for the year is happening at the Narooma Library on Thursday, December 14. Bring your little ones along to the library at 10.30am for an hour of stories, singing, games and crafts in the sun. Theis free sessions cater for preschool children and their carers. Registration is essential as spots are limited. While you're there, take a look at the books on offer. Call 4476 1164 to book.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.