Santa's here! Get festive at these upcoming Eurobodalla events

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated December 14 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 1:58pm
Take your pooch to meet Santa!

Is your pet desperate to meet Santa? The jolly man will be at the Moruya Markets on Saturday, December 16. Picture file
The Animal Welfare League (AWL) Eurobodalla invites all pooch parents to come along to the Moruya Markets on Saturday, December 16 to have their photo taken with Santa. A gold coin is all that's needed and a phone or camera to create a lovely memory.

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

