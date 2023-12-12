'So immature': Hundreds of Schoolies leave popular South Coast beach trashed

Locals have been left to clean up rubbish left behind by hundreds of Schoolies on a popular South Coast beach.
Malua Bay residents woke on Friday, December 8, to find McKenzies Beach glittering with bottles, cans, food wrappers and wet wipes with two bonfires still smouldering.
As dawn hit McKenzies Beach, known for its safe swells and clear water, photographer Josh Burkinshaw walked over the dunes to capture a glowing sunrise, but was shocked to find litter blanketing the sand.
"The first thing I saw was the bins - they were chockers," he said.
"I thought, 'they've had a party here'. As soon as I got to the top of the knoll, I looked onto the beach and there were bottles everywhere reflecting [the sunlight]."
Mr Burkinshaw said he could immediately smell smoke and he discovered two smouldering bonfires.
He said the sheer amount of rubbish indicated there could have been up to 500 people on the beach on Thursday night.
"They're so immature...I don't think they get it.
"If you've ever been to Kuta in Bali when a storm hits - it was like that."
Every December, populations in suburbs around Batemans Bay swell as hundreds of school leavers from NSW and the ACT come to celebrate and relax.
Many Schoolies groups find accommodation in the hundreds of short-term rental property options available on the South Coast.
Mr Burkinshaw said some Malua Bay locals described the beach party mess as the "worst they'd seen", after decades years of end-of-school celebrations.
He filmed a video of the mess, quickly posted it on a local Facebook group and about ten people arrived at the beach to help clean up.
"We cleaned up as much as we could. There was broken glass in the fire - there's probably still glass there," he said.
Luckily, the partygoers hadn't buried the fires with sand which could burn and injure beachgoers walking on the sand.
"It was all scattered through the bushes - people going to the toilet left wipes everywhere." He said rubbish was thrown into properties at the southern end of the beach.
Mr Burkinshaw said he found clothing and other personal belongings in the sand and that two young people came to help clean up as the sun began to rise.
"I look at the bigger picture: there's nothing for kids to do here.
"I want these kids to have a good time, but don't leave a mess. What is there to do?"
He said the huge influx of Schoolies congregating on the coast may be due to the rising cost of travelling to popular Schoolies locations like Bali or the Gold Coast.
"The police should've known it was coming."
He said the group spent one to two hours cleaning the beach and wading into the water to collect floating litter.
Although he was disappointed in the mess left behind by the crowd, Mr Burkinshaw said the issue could be fixed by hosting events or festivals for Schoolies in the region.
"Pubs and clubs don't put anything anymore because they get noise complaints - some used to have events on every weekend.
"Going back 30 years, there were nightclubs, two pubs...now there's nothing, and double the population."
A NSW Police spokesperson said they had not received any calls about disturbances in the area on Thursday night.
The Bay Post/Australian Community Media has contacted the council and local police for comment.
