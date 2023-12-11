Smiles all around at Narooma High School presentation day

Narooma High School's presentation day demonstrated how strongly the school is connected with the community.
There were many more attending than students, teachers and parents as between 500 and 700 people crammed into the school hall to applaud the students' efforts.
Businesses, organisations and individuals contributed by sponsoring awards, scholarships and grants.
School principal Fiona Jackson could not stop smiling as student after student was recognised for academic, creative and sporting achievements or their leadership, teamwork, public spirit and community involvement.
Ms Jackson said during the year the school competed at the state level in eight different sports while the cattle team brought back heaps of ribbons from numerous agriculture shows and competitions.
She called out the Robo Rebels who competed on the world stage in Houston, Texas.
Stephanie Ovington won the Executive Principal's award for leadership potential and achievement of a Year 12 student.
She also won the senior Archimedes Award for mathematics, the Don Ramsay Memorial Trophy for academic and sport achievement and school service and the Eric Hoare Memorial Prize for senior science and maths.
Stephanie, along with Ruby Efraemson, Yeshe Smith Macpherson and Will Callaghan won the Eurobodalla Shire Achievement Award for outstanding performance based on the Higher School Certificate Assessment Schedule.
Ruby and Yeshe also won tertiary education grants while Lily George won a scholarship to assist with living expenses while at university.
Claire Ovington and Finn Efraemson both won awards for academic excellence and commitment to study.
Year 10 student Lachlan Druhan won the award for dux in junior years, while Milaina Cafe was awarded dux of the school for having the highest aggregate in the scaled marks at the High School Certificate examination in 2022.
She is studying for a Bachelor of Public Policy and a Bachelor of Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Canberra's Australian National University.
Lauren Barry and Ella Sultana were awarded for exceptional school spirit, Harrison McKee for his public spirit both within and outside the school community, while Lauren and Shaylee Henry were recognised for outstanding leadership, teamwork and community involvement.
Ruby was also awarded a medal for excellent commitment, leadership and conduct in the school and community and Yeshe for noteworthy involvement, application and cooperation in school activities.
Lachlan Penglase and Naomi Steffan were named wonderful citizens of the school.
Lachlan Neilson was recognised for overcoming adversity to graduate Year 12, Emma Bevington for consistent effort and a desire to improve and Corey Triggell-Williams was awarded for commitment in all aspects of school.
Uncle Ken Campbell was on the stage as 14 Indigenous students won Djamaga awards for their efforts in cultural engagement, academic and sporting excellence.
A further eight students won awards for their prowess on the sports field, swimming pool and athletics track.
Peter Vuko, Rhys Kenna, Robert Rogers and Yvonne Adams were given medals on their retirement for dedicating their lives to helping young people.
Ms Jackson said she wanted to "acknowledge our young people for what they have taught me" and said in 30 years she had never had such a dedicated P&C committee.
