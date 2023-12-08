Your guide Christmas concerts, carols and cheer in the Eurobodalla

Thanks to the Moruya Lions Club and Moruya Country Markets, Moruya's Carols by Candlelight are back at Riverside Park. Grab your picnic rug and head to the park from 6.30pm on Saturday, December 23. This year, Santa will make an appearance before some spectacular fireworks over the river at 9pm. There will also be plenty of food stalls, drinks and emergency services will even pay a visit.