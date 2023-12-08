Your guide Christmas concerts, carols and cheer in the Eurobodalla

Nine Lessons and Carols
In line with Christian tradition, the Batemans Bay Uniting Church at 2 Catlin Avenue, Batemans Bay is presenting the Service of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 17 from 10.30am. Led by Kay Killick, the service will feature the U3A Singers who will perform all your favourite Christmas carols. All are welcome to the special service.
Moruya Carols by Candelight
Thanks to the Moruya Lions Club and Moruya Country Markets, Moruya's Carols by Candlelight are back at Riverside Park. Grab your picnic rug and head to the park from 6.30pm on Saturday, December 23. This year, Santa will make an appearance before some spectacular fireworks over the river at 9pm. There will also be plenty of food stalls, drinks and emergency services will even pay a visit.
Nelligen Community Christmas Carols
The U3A Singers are popular at Christmas time - they will also be performing at the Nelligen Community Christmas Carols at St Nicholas Anglican Church on 15 Braidwood Street, Nelligen. Come to the riverside from 6.30pm on Friday, December 15 for a barbecue, and an entertaining carols sing-a-long and don't forget to bring along a plate of food to share if you can.
CityChurch Batemans Bay Community Christmas Dinner
You're invited to a free, community-minded Christmas Eve celebration at CityChurch Batemans Bay at 15A Bavarde Avenue. Come along from 4.30pm on Sunday, December 24 for children's activities, Christmas carols and plenty of food. All you need to do is register - head to the Facebook event page to get involved.
Paws and Claus Photography
Has your pooch always wanted to meet Santa? Now is their chance! Paws and Claus session are happening on Thursday, December 14 between 4pm and 5.30pm and on Saturday, December 16 between 3.30pm and 5pm at Santa's Workshop in the Village Centre in Batemans Bay (Perry Street). Book in your session here.
Village Centre Christmas Carols
The Salvation Army and Batemans Bay U3A Singers will perform at the Village Centre in Batemans Bay near Kmart on Thursday, December 14 from 4pm to 5pm, Saturday, December 16 from 11am to 12pm and Thursday, December 21 from 4pm to 5pm. Leave your shopping until these times and you'll be treated to the lovely sounds of Christmas carols!
Christmas Carols on the Green
Club Tuross (40 Monash Avenue) is hosting their Christmas Carols on the Green at 7.30pm on Sunday, December 17. Come along to the family-friendly club for a sausage sizzle, live music, carols and a visit from Santa.
Carols by Candelight at Club Narooma
Head down to the Narooma Sporting and Services Club (Club Narooma) at 88 Princes Highway on Saturday, December 16 for some Carols by Candlelight. Bring along a picnic blanket from 5pm to this free event where you'll hear the Narooma Choir, Christmas rock music and other young artists. There'll also be market stalls, a fundraiser barbecue, dance performances, bar facilities and of course, Santa!
Meet Santa!
Santa will be visiting Batemans Bay every day until Christmas Day for photos. Book here to get a photo with the jolly man at his workshop in the Village Centre in Batemans Bay before December 25.
Olive Tree Christmas Spectacular
The Olive Tree at 2 Bayridge Drive in Batemans Bay is hosting a Christmas Spectacular on Sunday, December 17 between 6pm and 7.30pm. The Olive Tree and Southland Church will perform their Christmas production after a barbecue and a cup of coffee at this family-friendly, free event.
Do you have any Christmas events to add to our guide? Email us at community.eurobodalla@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
