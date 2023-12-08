Heatwave warning: Bureau forecasts high temperatures for Eurobodalla

The Eurobodalla shire is set to swelter this weekend, with the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) forecasting a "severe" heatwave for parts of the region.
BoM issued a severe heatwave warning on Thursday, December 7 for most of the state, including the South Coast, Central Tablelands, Southern Tablelands, Snowy Mountains.
In the state's southwest, 20 public schools have been closed due to the heat.
Temperatures will reach 34 degrees on Saturday, December 9 in Batemans Bay and Moruya and 30 degrees in Narooma.
No fire rating has been issued by the Rural Fire Service (RFS) for the Eurobodalla and Bega Valley as of 2pm on Friday, December 8. The fire rating is expected to be released sometime this afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to top 45 degrees in Griffith and 39 degrees in Wagga Wagga on Friday, with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
A BoM spokesperson said a low pressure trough in South Australia is triggering hot, windy conditions in NSW which is bringing some isolated storms to Victoria, South Australia and NSW.
In the Eurobodalla, that low pressure trough may bring a small amount of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon or evening.
A southerly change in the middle of the day on Saturday will bring temperatures back down, with Sunday's maximum temperature forecasted to reach 24 degrees.
RFS released a statement on Thursday which said more total fire bans are likely to be announced.
They said people should ensure their homes are fire-ready as part of their bush fire survival plan.
For more information on fire ratings, visit rfs.nsw.gov.au. For the latest weather updates, head to bom.gov.au.
