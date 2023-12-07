Batemans Bay Service NSW puts spotlight on Indigenous youth creativity

Six Aboriginal high school students have helped make the Batemans Bay Service NSW Centre a little more colourful, welcoming and inclusive with their new painting.
Njindiwan was created by students under the guidance of My Voice My Journey, an organisation that helps foster Indigenous leadership and resilience.
Bega MP Dr Michael Holland met with some of the artists at the centre and thanked Todd Chatfield from the organisation.
"Learning about the Walbunja people, history and culture is a continuous journey for myself and all the community," he said, "I thank Todd from My Voice My Journey, the young artists and their mentors for taking that time and sharing their stories through this artwork," Mr Holland said.
The lively painting will greet customers as they enter Service NSW on Orient Street.
Njindiwan acknowledges the local Walbunja people of the Eurobodalla with the black duck totem at the centre of the painting.
Water holes, meeting places, rivers and Aboriginal youth are all recognised with symbols in the artwork, which also includes echidna and emu totems to represent other local tribes.
Dr Holland said the artwork will help make Service NSW feel more inclusive.
"Most people will find themselves needing to visit a Service NSW Centre at one point or another so it's important these spaces are welcoming and reflect our community," he said.
The Batemans Bay centre is the sixth to join the Aboriginal Artwork Initiative and display local Aboriginal artists' work.
Service NSW also offers an Aboriginal Traineeship Program and employment pathways for Indigenous people.
Mr Chatfield said young Aboriginal people may initially feel embarrassed or shy joining his cultural program. He works to break down those feelings and build strength through art, learning and stories.
"We want the youth to know how deadly they are and be proud to share their stories," he said.
"People need to remember that Aboriginal history is everyone's history...this artwork represents the whole community and should be enjoyed by everyone."
He said the artwork has given the artists a sense of ownership and a feeling of pride.
