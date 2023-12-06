Narooma Men's Shed latest equipment rocks

The Narooma Men's and Community Shed has two exciting additions to its impressively equipped workshops - lapidary and jewellery.
That is why it is not a traditional men's shed that just offers woodwork and metalwork facilities but more a community shed.
Shed vice-president Walter Sheehan said they saw the Shed as having a key role in the community by providing a place where people can come together to socialise and have fun.
A year ago the Shed began welcoming both men and women on certain days.
"This immediately saw our membership swell to 135, with over 40 women members," Mr Sheehan said.
The second purpose of the Shed was to provide a range of activities that would be interesting and challenging to the new members outside of the traditional men's shed offerings.
After canvassing members, they introduced computer engraving machines so members could personalise many of the wooden items they made and use them as special gifts.
"This was so successful that it wasn't long before there were queues for both machines," Mr Sheehan said..
That experience led them to introduce computer routing machines that are also proving very popular while challenging members to learn new skills.
Recently members expressed interest in a lapidary and jewellery centre at the Shed given there were no active clubs of that type in the area.
The relatively high initial cost of machines, along with the lack of space at home, were the most common barriers but members kept pushing for it.
"With such a strong interest, the Shed invested in setting up an area with quality machinery and the right tools to make it happen.
"Hopefully Christmas presents will soon materialise," Mr Sheehan said.
Shed member Rachel McInnes played a role when she saw the lapidary set up.
"I had a jewellery bench that was gifted to me by a jeweller who passed away so I have gifted it to the Shed," she said.
The equipment is now set up for anyone who wants to use it and there are members around to help with technique.
Members are using the cabbing machine on a range of stones, different types of agate and petrified wood.
Mr Sheehan said after the success of its recent wood working classes for the community, the Shed will likely do a similar course for lapidary and jewellery.
"In the meantime, members of the community are invited to come to the Shed with their rocks and diamonds and have some fun," he said.
