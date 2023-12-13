Chris presents 'Canvas Chronicles': an exhibition on living with quadriplegia

For 52-year-old Chris Campbell, painting is a daily refuge, escape and method of relaxation.
33 years ago, the Tuross Head man was bodysurfing at Surf Beach south of Batemans Bay when he hit the sandbar, shattering his C5 and C6 vertebrae.
Last year, the Bay Post spoke to Mr Campbell as he unveiled his autobiography, Rantings of a Mad Discombobulated Cripple: Three Decades Living as a Quadriplegic, and this year, he is branching out into the world of art.
"Drawing from the unique perspective of living with a disability, I try to raise awareness about the capabilities of people with disabilities," he said, "And their potential to achieve great things".
"In addition to my advocacy, I've built up a collection of artwork."
Mr Campbell's exhibition, "Canvas Chronicles" will be brought to the Mechanics Institute for one day only on Saturday, December 16.
At 19, Mr Campbell was grappling with the aftermath of his diving accident and found himself wanting to stretch his imagination and intelligence.
He completed TAFE courses in information technology, publishing, aquaculture and graphic design before dappling in video editing and webpage design.
"Around 12 years ago, I discovered my passion for painting, which has since become an integral part of my life."
Mr Campbell said painting is a fulfilling outlet that keeps him engaged and occupied.
Speaking to the Bay Post in 2022, Mr Campbell said he uses a wheelchair and has limited mobility.
"I am able to move my arms a bit, but I can't move my fingers," Mr Campbell said, "I've got movement in my biceps, but not my triceps.
"People will get confused because they'll see me move my arms, but I've got partial movement loss in all four limbs."
He said in today's digital age, the possibilities for people living with a disability are vast, and there are disabled professionals working in the fields of education, medicine and professional sport.
"Join me at my art exhibition for a shared experience and help raise awareness about the potential held by people with disabilities when they are given an opportunity."
Mr Campbell is also hosting a book signing for his autobiography, which he described as a "candid account" that recounts his "past life".
"Canvas Chronicles" will be exhibited between 9am and 3pm, Saturday, December 16 at the Mechanics Institute on Page Street, Moruya.
