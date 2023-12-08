Local Variety bashers supported by Batemans Bay Soldiers Club

Long time Bashers, Mel and John Redwin, will be heading out on an off-road odyssey next year thanks in part to the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club.
The couple will be competing in the NSW Variety Bash in May 2024 - a weeklong adventure, exploring the dirt roads of NSW.
The Batemans Bay locals will begin their trip in Gunnedah and travel up to Yangan, then jump across the border into lower Queensland (Bymount), before returning south through Moree and Tamworth, and finishing in Newcastle.
Between the pair, they have participated in 31 Variety Motoring Events, raising in excess of $250,000. John began bashing in 2003, while Mel started in 2006.
Originally they drove a 1966 HR Holden, "Car 450". However, sadly it was a casualty of the New Years Eve Bushfires in 2019. It had participated in over 27 consecutive B2B Bashes and criss-crossed Australia multiple times.
The 2024 crew are themed as Hippies and has the support of Batemans Bay Soldiers Club who provided funding for the entry fee and donated $3,000.
Love the Bay gift cards has also made a donation and provided the car stickers.
The team have already surpassed their goal of $4,000 raised.
Variety NSW/ACT has contributed to the Batemans Bay area with donations toward the purchase of a Sunshine Coach - which provides for special need children at Batemans Bay High School, and Liberty Swing for wheelchair use housed at Corrigans Reserve Playground.
The Bash even came to the Bay in 2008, with around 120 cars and 400 people rolling into town across the finish line.
This event pumped tens of thousands of dollars into the local community through accommodation, fuel, food, and a final dinner at the Soldiers Club.
To sponsor the Hippies in Car 450 and support Variety: The Children's Charity NSW/ACT, visit the team's donation page.
