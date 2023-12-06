Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Driving ambition puts Batemans Bay golfer in the record books

By Ruby Pascoe and Martin Blake
Updated December 6 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:40pm
Tony Riches with is Guinness certificate at No. 7, the par-3 at Catalina that he has aced four times. Picture, Club Catalina
A Batemans Bay golfer has played his way into Guinness World Records with his incredible feat of having four hole-in-ones at the same hole.

