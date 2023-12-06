'Extremely rewarding': Susan Poke shares her experience as a Raise mentor

It has been an "extremely rewarding" experience for Susan Poke volunteering as a Raise mentor at Batemans Bay High School.
Founded in 2008, Raise Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation that delivers mentoring programs in 209 high schools across the country, recruiting, training and screening volunteers to become youth mentors.
These mentors are matched with students who would benefit most from having a caring and trusted adult show up for them every week of the six-month program (Terms Two and Three).
Batemans Bay High School and Moruya High School have both worked with Raise to provide some of their students support and "early 'upstream' intervention with a mentor".
Ms Poke, is just one of a handful of locals that have volunteered for the program.
She has been matched with 13 to 14-year-olds (Year Seven) at Bay High and said the mentors are just there to listen to the students and guide them towards coping mechanisms.
"Basically, we're being an ear for them," she said. "Many of them come from broken families.
"If mum is the full time carer, she's usually working, so they don't get a lot of time when somebody just sits and listens to them.
"I wouldn't be 14-years-old again, for all the tea in China, with what they have to navigate today. So we're not a counselling service by any means. We're just there to be a friend."
Ms Poke said the school had report some tremendous changes in some of the most troubled students that went through the program this year and they are now trying to get more mentors in to be there for these kids.
Despite sometimes being tough, mentoring students that are having difficulty fitting into classrooms and the social network at school, Ms Poke enjoys what she does.
"I had two boys and [this year] I was given two girls to mentor," she said. "They're very different, but it was extremely rewarding.
"I've learned so much from those girls and I've just seen some tremendous changes in them.
"Although the school puts forward the names of the students they feel would benefit from the program, it's entirely voluntary. A few of the ones who started off in the program dropped out ... the rest just turn up every week because they love to be there."
At the end of each program, the students and mentors gather together for a graduation ceremony.
This gives the mentors the chance to say positive things about how they've seen these students progress, and the students, if the want, to say something about the mentors.
Ms Poke believes this program should be all around the world and said every one of the people who were on the program in 2023 have said they want to be in it again next year.
"Which means we need lots more mentors. It'd be great if we could get some more men. It is mostly ladies who are on the program," she said.
"A lot of these kids don't get much time with their fathers. Some not at all. It would be really good to be able to have some some older men in there.
"It's only two hours a week. We have an hour with the students and we have an hour to check with our leader - who was a trained psychologist - afterwards to iron out any problems we might be having."
Ms Poke said none of the mentors are trained counsellors, so anyone can become a mentor.
"In fact, we have a retired nurse and retired school teacher, an engineer, retired TV executive, and retired business person," she said.
"All of the training is provided by Raise, part of it is online, which is really very simple stuff. And then you can either do one full day training face to face with a group, or you can do two three-hour sessions online with a group."
To find out more about becoming a Raise mentor visit raise.org.au.
