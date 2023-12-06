Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Extremely rewarding': Susan Poke shares her experience as a Raise mentor

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated December 6 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raise mentors Sandra Robinson and Helen Westman, Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips, mentor Susan Poke, Raise Program Counsellor Michelle Kingdom, mentor Annette Greer, CEO of Together4Youth Andrew Turvey and mentor Pamela Gannon at Batemans Bay High School. Picture supplied.
Raise mentors Sandra Robinson and Helen Westman, Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips, mentor Susan Poke, Raise Program Counsellor Michelle Kingdom, mentor Annette Greer, CEO of Together4Youth Andrew Turvey and mentor Pamela Gannon at Batemans Bay High School. Picture supplied.

It has been an "extremely rewarding" experience for Susan Poke volunteering as a Raise mentor at Batemans Bay High School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.