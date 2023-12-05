6 Tips for a successful sea change

Here we outline the important things to consider before making this life changing decision .Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

The idea of escaping the rat race and moving to your favourite holiday destination in search of a sea change has probably crossed your mind on a trip away up or down the coast over the summer, or as you sit in your small city home that carries a much larger mortgage than it does square meterage.



Yet, while the idea of buying a coastal home for less than their city dwelling captivates thousands each year, the realities of transitioning from a city-centric existence to a slower-paced coastal lifestyle often remain unconsidered.

The romanticised image of a sea change glosses over the complexities involved in uprooting from familiar city surroundings. Moving from a city, with all of its opportunities and conveniences, to a quieter coastal town requires careful reflection. It's not just a change of scenery, but a fundamental shift in lifestyle and routine, prompting the need for an adaptation to a different pace of life.

For many Australians, the allure of a holiday destination sea change fades when faced with day-to-day realities. That's why we have put together some tips that outline the important considerations that are needed before making this life changing decision.

Do your research

This may seem obvious, but taking the time to properly research the less visible aspects about your desired destination is the first step in your sea change journey.

The practicalities of relocating to a coastal setting often involve a significant adjustment. The slower pace of coastal living might be refreshing initially, but it also comes with trade-offs. Limited job prospects and socio-economic advantages, reduced amenities, and potential isolation can pose challenges.

Be realistic and ask yourself the difficult questions. Where will my kids go to school? How are the job prospects compared to my city? Is there access to essential services such as healthcare? Asking these questions will ensure that if the move is completely unrealistic, you realise before its too late!

Consider the logistics

This tip relates to the move itself. If you still want to take the leap and make that sea change after extensive research and deliberation, you'll need to work out how you're going to pull off a move that is possibly a great distance.



Is your dream location interstate? If your desired coastal destination lies across state lines or a substantial distance away, the relocation process may not be as effortless as the serene coastal lifestyle you envision and you may need to hire professional removalists.

Moving across state borders or covering significant distances entails challenges beyond a standard move. Addressing these logistical challenges requires thorough planning. It involves strategising to ensure the safe and efficient transport of your possessions to your new coastal home without overlooking any details.

Visit in the on and off seasons

Exploring your prospective sea change destination multiple times throughout various seasons offers a more realistic understanding of its dynamics. This approach allows you to experience the locale during both busy and quiet periods, providing insights into its rhythm beyond tourist seasons.

You should also aim to delve deeper by immersing yourself in the local spots frequented by residents rather than tourists, getting an idea of the everyday routine instead of the heightened holiday atmosphere you've experienced on past holidays.

Rent first!

Testing the waters by renting before committing to a purchase opens doors to a risk-free exploration of the area. This is probably the most comprehensive way in this guide to ensure you're making the right decision. Renting before buying allows for a thorough exploration of the area without the commitment of purchasing a property.

It's a practical way to experience the community's daily life, assess the suitability of the coastal lifestyle, and make an informed decision about settling in the area. This trial period provides the freedom to engage with the community, understand local culture, and determine if the environment aligns with your long-term plans - ensuring a more informed and confident choice regarding a permanent sea change.

Ask yourself why

Consider the reason behind your desire for a sea change. Sometimes, during stressful periods at work or after a break-up, the idea of a coastal move might seem appealing. Reflect on whether this longing is genuine or a temporary daydream during a tough time.



Taking a moment to evaluate your true motivations can prevent impulsive decisions that might not align with your long-term goals. A moment of reflection might save you from making a life changing mistake on a whim.

Look into the property market

Before committing to a sea change, it's essential to familiarise yourself with the intricacies of the local property market and pricing dynamics. Unlike city areas, properties in coastal regions may take a considerably longer time to sell.



Understanding the factors influencing the local real estate market is important. This involves grasping what features are highly valued by the community and what aspects might deter potential buyers so that you buy the right home.