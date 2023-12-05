Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Local News
Our People

South Coast crew make history after crossing Torres Strait in surf boat

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
December 5 2023 - 5:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The MusselRowers crew were all smiles when they reached the wharf at Thursday Island after their 200-kilometre journey. Picture by Robert Pollock
The MusselRowers crew were all smiles when they reached the wharf at Thursday Island after their 200-kilometre journey. Picture by Robert Pollock

Eight surf boat rowers have made history after battling strong winds, sharp coral reefs, some curious sharks and plenty of blisters on the Torres Strait to raise funds for the Black Dog Institute.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.