Transport for NSW shared some detail about the technical aspects of essential maintenance to Wallaga Lake Bridge.
However what it can do to further minimise disruption to the community through alternative transport like shuttle buses is still being finalised.
Transport for NSW representatives held two community sessions at Bermagui Country Club on Monday, December 4.
The sessions were to allow residents to ask questions about its new plan and for Transport for NSW to better understand what it can do to minimise the community impact.
However residents who attended also renewed their calls for a new bridge.
Gordon Patterson, president of Bermagui Area of Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, spent almost three hours putting his case for a new bridge.
An engineer with Transport for NSW said the repair work would hopefully see the bridge last "20 to 25 years with minimal maintenance needed".
"It is a more robust fix, not a Band Aid, so we can now walk away from this for some time," he said.
Transport for NSW screened a four-minute video showing how it approached Dalgety Bridge and would adapt for Wallaga Lake Bridge.
Some replacement parts are fabricated off-site and then craned into position.
"It costs more but saves time," he said.
The engineer said although it will essentially be a new bridge it will remain heritage-listed with a 22.5 tonne load limit.
Keith Bowden, a Bermagui resident of 13.5 years, said a new bridge is probably a 10-year job so Transport for NSW should be planning for it now.
"Knowing ocean levels are rising, we should be planning for a new bridge and getting rid of the causeway," Mr Bowden said.
He said the area has a "very vocal environmental group" who opposes a new bridge but "I think it has become clear the general public wants a new bridge".
Carol Carmody, finance and compliance director of Bermagui Country Club, asked for pipes to be installed under the causeway.
"That is why so much work is needed on the bridge because the water can't flow out properly," Ms Carmody said.
She asked what alternative transport options are being considered and access for school buses, community nurses and emergency services while the bridge is closed.
"Community nurses from Narooma come to the town to deal with cancer patients and wound care," Ms Carmody said.
She was astonished that Transport for NSW could not provide the cost of the bridge work.
"You don't put together a plan like this without a costing," Ms Carmody said.
Transport for NSW senior manager community & place partner South region Fiona Mclauchlan said the final cost would depend on things like shuttle bus and school bus arrangements.
"The cost is very small compared with the cost of replacing the bridge," she said.
