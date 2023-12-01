Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Friday, 1 December 2023
Moruya & District Historical Society unveils restoration project at Emmott House

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 1 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 2:01pm
Mayor Mathew Hatcher, Dr Michael Holland, Moruya & District Historical Society president Sue Murphy, Moruya Rotary President Derek Anderson and volunteers opened the new verandah at the Moruya Museum on November 18. Picture supplied
Moruya's house of rich history is looking a little younger after its decaying verandah was lovingly restored by Moruya & District Historical Society and Moruya Rotary volunteers.

