Moruya's house of rich history is looking a little younger after its decaying verandah was lovingly restored by Moruya & District Historical Society and Moruya Rotary volunteers.
Eurobodalla mayor Mathew Hatcher and Bega MP Dr Michael Holland visited the Moruya Museum on Campbell Street, Moruya, to officially open the verandah on Friday, November 18.
Repairs began soon after the council's heritage advisor discovered decay in the front verandah posts and structure of the museum.
The heritage-listed building, known as Emmott House, was built in 1875 by entrepreneur Abraham Emmott.
In 1979, the NSW Heritage Council put a preservation order on the building, just a few years after the Moruya & District Historical Society began rehabilitating it.
The historical society's president Sue Murphy said the successful collaboration between Moruya Rotary and the society's volunteers helped to continue the preservation of Moruya's history .
"It serves as a prime example of the type of community cooperation which can be achieved in our town," she said.
She said the community-based restoration project was financially supported by Moruya Rotary, while museum volunteers helped reconstruct the verandah.
About 50 people attended the official opening, where Cr Hatcher cut the ceremonial ribbon.
He also spoke about the heritage value of Emmott House and congratulated the historical society and Moruya Rotary on their cooperative efforts.
Emmott House will celebrate its 150th birthday in 2025.
READ MORE: The South Coast finally has its own history
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.