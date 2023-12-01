Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

International Pony Club riders visit the South Coast

By Staff Reporters
December 1 2023 - 1:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
International Pony Club riders recently visited the South Coast during their trip to Australia. Picture, supplied
International Pony Club riders recently visited the South Coast during their trip to Australia. Picture, supplied

A group of young International Pony Club riders visited the South Coast recently as part of their trip to Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.