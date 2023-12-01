A group of young International Pony Club riders visited the South Coast recently as part of their trip to Australia.
The group from the UK, USA, Canada and New Zealand spent time in the region before competing in the International Mounted Games Exchange 2023 on November 18.
Some of the exciting experiences they had on the South Coast included a jet boat ride, kayaking with Region X at Mossy point, a visit to the Granite Quarry and exploring around Broulee Island.
"They also stayed at the Longvale Pastoral Farm Stay in Moruya while they were here as well," Natalie Ivanoff from Moruya Pony Club said.
While a planned beach ride with members of the Moruya and Batemans Bay Pony Clubs had to be cancelled, Ms Ivanoff said the hope was to inspire local members to pursue their passion.
"We have some amazing talent right here on the South Coast aspiring to be just like these kids in the near future," she said.
While no members of Moruya or Batemans Bay Pony Clubs competed in the games, Moruya Pony Club member Bella Ivanoff took her pony Bucky up to Sydney for one of the international riders to use in the competition.
"I think it was a great experience for them to see our region and experience the South Coast. While they didn't have a lot of bonding time with our pony club members, they were joined by representatives of our clubs during their stay," Ms Ivanoff said.
