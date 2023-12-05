A tucked-away sanctuary

If you dream of a private, coastal oasis, surrounded by nature, this is the place for you.
Nestled among a gorgeous backdrop of native gums, and located within walking distance of Dolphin Cove, is this stunning property, named Indigo.
"The property is a nice, private retreat, that's only a couple of hundred metres from the beach. It's a place of true peace and relaxation," said Rob Schadel, real estate agent.
Along with the low-maintenance home, three carports, providing undercover parking for six cars, and a large shed/workshop, sit on 1.85 acres of fully fenced land.
The home is solar passive, north-facing, and enjoys an open-plan layout, with an industrial stainless steel and timber designed kitchen doubling as a meeting place for entertaining.
Fronting the impressive living and dining area are floor-to-ceiling windows and doors that allow the winter sun to stream in, and for lots of cross ventilation in summer.
From here, sliding doors take you through to an outside entertainment area where you can enjoy the surrounding garden that features native plants and animals, as well as feijoa, olive, and lemon trees, and a bountiful, covered veggie patch.
The main bedroom in the western wing features a hallway study nook, an ensuite, and a private entrance to a small, traditional sauna.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.