News in December 1923: Batemans Bay swelters through heatwave, Tilba gets new factory

The Tilba Cheese Factory in 1923.
In connection with the London College of Music an examination will be conducted at the Amusu Theater on Monday next, at which ten of Mrs. A. H. Preddey's pupils will sit as candidates.

