After marrying Mr. Robert Little they took up house at Dwyer's Creek, where the deceased had resided for 61 years. The subject of this notice had reached the 79th milestone on life's roadway, and will be remembered as a generous and open-hearted woman. ... Deceased leaves a widower, two sons, Messrs. Herbert and Johnston Little, one sister Mrs. C. Colefax (Sydney), and one brother, Mr. W. Constable (Gundary).