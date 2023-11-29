In connection with the London College of Music an examination will be conducted at the Amusu Theater on Monday next, at which ten of Mrs. A. H. Preddey's pupils will sit as candidates.
At a well-attended meeting of suppliers to Tilba Tilba cheese factory last week, it was decided to build a new factory on up-to-date lines and equipped with most modern appliances.
The initial cost of the enterprise will be greatly minimized owing to the fact that such an abundant supply of the very best water is laid on within easy reach.
Mr. Edward Brown, another old resident of the district, has passed to "that home from which no traveller returns."
He died at the residence of his daughter, Mrs. Claude Smith, of Gundary, on Saturday last, after a very short illness. He was born at Sydney 87 years ago, and lived at Bodalla and Narooma for a long time being engaged at the former place as a boundary rider.
He was a man with a strong and healthy constitution, even up to a few months ago he tilled his farm and attended his dairy. Through failing health his wife came to reside with her daughter, Mrs. Smith, about a month ago, the deceased accompanying her.
Besides a widow, he leaves two daughters. Mesdames C. Smith (Gundary), Lawler (Brisbane) and two sons James (Brisbane) and Daniel (Lismore).
The year 1923 has seen the hand of death claim many of the oldest pioneers of the district and the passing of Mrs. Robert Little at her home at Dwyer's Creek on Saturday removes one who has been associated with the early history of Moruya.
READ MORE:
After marrying Mr. Robert Little they took up house at Dwyer's Creek, where the deceased had resided for 61 years. The subject of this notice had reached the 79th milestone on life's roadway, and will be remembered as a generous and open-hearted woman. ... Deceased leaves a widower, two sons, Messrs. Herbert and Johnston Little, one sister Mrs. C. Colefax (Sydney), and one brother, Mr. W. Constable (Gundary).
Bateman's Bay. Extreme heat was experienced here in the early part of the week, and on Tuesday afternoon a "southerly" came up to relieve the situation. Rain is badly needed.
Mr. Percy Bill has harvested some very fine samples of lucerne and oats. Some of the lucerne especially was very good and equal to Hunter River crops.
This expert was extracted from the Moruya Examiner by the Moruya and District Historical Society Inc.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.