Tuesday, 28 November 2023
SES predicts minor floods at Moruya and Wamban ahead of severe weather system

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
November 27 2023 - 4:47pm
An 'advice' alert has been issued to people in the Moruya and Wamban areas for minor flooding. Picture via NSW SES
An 'advice' alert has been issued to people in the Moruya and Wamban areas for minor flooding. Picture via NSW SES

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) has issued an advice alert for people in Moruya and Wamban about predicted minor flooding in the area.

