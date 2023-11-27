The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) has issued an advice alert for people in Moruya and Wamban about predicted minor flooding in the area.
The alert was issued on the Hazards Near Me NSW App at about 4.30pm on Monday, November 27.
Flooding may occur in the Moruya and Deua Rivers as a broad trough brings expected widespread rainfall to the state this week.
Severe thunderstorms and locally heavy falls are also expected.
The weather system is expected to cause minor flooding in Moruya and Deua Rivers from Wednesday.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, low-lying areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters.
An "advice" level alert from the SES means people should stay informed and monitor conditions.
For more information, visit ses.nsw.gov.au for the latest flood updates. Keep up to date with the latest weather, warnings, rainfall and river heights at bom.gov.au.
